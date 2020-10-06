JRE Private Limited Is a Leading Flexible Hose Assemblies and Fittings Manufacturer

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- JRE Private Limited is an Indian enterprise renowned globally as a distinguished manufacturer and supplier of flexible hose assemblies. The company was formed in the year 1981 by late Mr. J.M. Mehta, who was also the founder of JR Group of Companies, including J. Rosales Pvt. ltd. and Royal India Corporation. He envisioned making JRE a sought-after source for every industry that requires high-quality flexible connections for diverse applications. Working consistently on the principles of honesty, integrity and transparency and doing everything at par with the international quality standards, JRE Private Limited soon achieved the status and reputation that its founder dreamt of.



While providing an insight into JRE Private Limited, the company's spokesperson during an interview stated, "JRE Private Limited commenced its operations with low-pressure rubber hoses followed by specialized hoses suitable for chemical, steel, downstream, midstream, upstream, defence, food and pharmaceutical industries. Over the years, our company also diversified as a technology service provider for various companies from around the world. JRE is now divided into two divisions – one as a manufacturer and assembler of flexible hoses and couplings and the other as a supplier of various specialized equipment for the petrochemical and power industry."



JRE Private Limited indeed is the best choice for industries looking for flexible hose manufacturer that can provide them with a consistent supply of high-quality yet cost-effective composite, utility rubber, specialized rubber, stainless steel, FDA, PTFE, hydraulic and roof drain hoses. Composite hoses offered by the company are customized hoses designed for a particular application as per clients needs. Their application areas include ship to shore and ship to ship cargo transfer, in-plant product transfer, truck and rail loading and unloading, tank cleaning and lube plant manifold and drum filling.



The spokesperson added, "It is a matter of great pride for us that many industries in need of the best composite hose supply trust us. We have built this reputation based on years of hard work and dedication. We are on a mission to produce and supply superior flexible connections to global clients across multiple industries. For achieving the utmost customer satisfaction, along with profitable growth, we invest in research and development. We continuously improve our processes and offerings and strive to achieve cost-effectiveness at all times. Keeping a close eye on the recent market trends and developments, we keep advancing in our field."



JRE Private Limited offers a wide array of products, including rubber hoses, PTFE (smooth) and (convoluted) bore flexible hose, corrugated SS flexible hoses, cryogenic hose, thermoplastic composite hose, PVC hose, dry-break coupling and break away coupling. Hydraulic hoses, marine loading arms, folding cages, hose movers and stairs, ducting, metal and rubber bellows, and quick release hose connections are also for the taking. All the products are high in quality, as the company manufactures them using quality materials at its state-of-the-art ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 18001: 2007, ISO 14001: 2004, CE and ATEX approved facility in Vadodara.



Based in Mumbai, JRE Private Limited is an Indian enterprise with its manufacturing facility nestled in Vadodara. Industries looking for the top flexible connections and flexible hose supplier can get in touch with the company's customer care team.



