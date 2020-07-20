JRE Private Limited Is a Top Rubber Hose Manufacturer and Supplier in India

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- JRE Private Limited is an enterprise that was established by Late J.M. Mehta in the year 1981. He wanted to make JRE a prolific flexible hose assembly manufacturer, which people and industries all over the world could rely on for securing a consistent supply of flexible connections. With profound experience, requisite expertise and a commendable team, JRE Private Limited managed to become a company of its founder's dream in a brief period. With a dominating market presence today, the company produces and supplies exceptional flexible connections speaking tales of innovation and structural integrity.



While providing insight into JRE Private Limited, the company spokesperson in an interview stated, "Like many other enterprises, JRE Private Limited has also had its humble beginning. We commenced our operations while only manufacturing low-pressure rubber hoses. And then later we started creating specialized hoses meant for downstream, upstream, midstream, pharmaceutical, food, chemical, steel and defence industries. However, today we are into producing and supplying not only rubber but also corrugated SS flexible hoses, PTFE (smooth) and (convoluted) bore flexible hoses, Cryogenic hoses, thermoplastic composite hoses and PVC hoses. Some other offerings include dry break coupling, marine loading arms, quick release hose connections, breakaway coupling, metal and rubber bellows capable of meeting diverse flexible connection requirements."



JRE Private Limited hasn't allowed its dedication and enthusiasm to come down even a bit. Rather, the company is as passionate about success and development as it was in its initial days. Not surprisingly, everything that the company does speaks volumes of quality and efficacy. Investing a lot of time and resources in R&D, JRE Private Limited ensures that its products and processes are always in line with the international quality standards. Additionally, this composite hose manufacturer in India invests time in the painstaking selection of its employees.



The spokesperson added, "We believe that employees and team members play a major role in any business or company's success or failure. This is why we undertake a painstaking team selection, ensuring to pick only professionals who are the best in the industry. In addition to this, we provide them with regular motivation and training. This makes them capable of being highly productive and updated with all the recent developments in the field."



All the industries looking for the top rubber hose manufacturer in India trust JRE Private Limited. This is mainly because this company follows a quality management system complying with ISO 8001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, CE and ATEX and provides products and services at competitive prices. For achieving zero defect products, JRE Private Limited relies on continuous technology up-gradation. JRE is now divided into two divisions – one as a flexible hose and couplings manufacturer and assembler and the other as a supplier of various specialized equipment for the petrochemical and power industry.



About JRE Private Limited

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, JRE Private Limited is a pioneer in the field of flexible hose assemblies. Those looking for a consistent supply of rubber hoses or the best steam hose can trust JRE. All the products that the company creates and supplies boast high-quality and affordability altogether.