JRE Private Limited Manufacturers Rubber, Composite, PTFE, and Stainless Steel Hoses for Various Industries

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2021 -- JRE Private Limited, after a humble beginning in the year 1981, has come a long way. The credit goes to its founder, Late Shri. J.M. Mehta. Of course, their entire team has been working with consistency and dedication from the start. In its initial days, JRE Private Limited was just manufacturing low-pressure rubber hoses. However, as time passed and the company amassed experience and expertise, it started manufacturing specialised hoses also for the downstream, midstream, steel, defence, upstream, chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries. Since then, JRE has been catering to the diverse requirements of various companies and industries across the globe.



While answering a query related to JRE Private Limited, the company spokesperson stated, "JRE Private Limited is a customer-oriented enterprise that prioritises complete customer satisfaction. As we are particular about manufacturing the highest quality products, we have a quality management system that conforms to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 8001, CE, and ATEX. Additionally, we have a quality policy that is all about supplying products that surpass customer expectations. We are pioneers in the field of flexible hose assemblies and have two divisions now – one works as a manufacturer and assembler of flexible hoses and couplings, while the other works as a supplier of various specialised equipment for the petrochemical and power industry."



Using the latest techniques and the best materials, JRE Private Limited manufactures rubber, composite, utility, specialised, PTFE, and stainless steel hoses for various industries. The company ensures that the customers get maximum benefits of flexible hose s, along with value for money. Composite hoses that JRE rolls out are customised hoses designed for a particular application as per the client's needs. The construction of this hose consists of an inner and outer wire helix that holds various multiple plies of composite materials. To prevent collapse, these hoses are given an external covering of polyvinyl chloride woven polyethylene tetraphthalate polyester fabric.



The spokesperson added, "Our range of specialised rubber hoses includes oil suction and discharge hose, LPG hose, asphalt/tar/bitumen hose, abrasion-resistant suction, and discharge hose and UHMWPE hose. Our steam rubber hose specification goes as it comes with a synthetic rubber covering that has excellent heat aging and abrasion resistance properties. Its temperature range is -40°C to +160°C, work pressure is 7 bar and 10 times working pressure."



Every product manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of JRE Private Limited speaks volumes of quality, durability, and functionality. Even after so many years, the company still has a penchant for improving and enhancing its operations and offerings. A lot of resources are still spent on R&D by JRE Private Limited so that it could serve its clientele with a difference.



About JRE Private Limited

JRE Private Limited specialises in fulfilling different flexible hose assembly and connections requirements of industries across the globe. To purchase hose cutting machines or any other product from their inventory, people can either visit the company's website or can straightaway talk to the customer service team over the telephone.



Contact Information:



JRE PRIVATE LTD

35-37, Gopal Bhavan,

3rd Floor, 199 Princess Street, SG Marg,

MUMBAI, INDIA 400002

Phone: 91-22-66368931 / 91-22-66368932

Email: info@jreltd.com

Website: www.jreltd.com