JRE Private Limited Offering Easy and Economical Access to Superior Quick Release Couplings

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Since 1981, JRE Pvt. Ltd's core value proposition is accelerated flexible connections production in line with industry standards in safety and performance. The Mumbai based company has the technical knowledge and engineering capabilities to deliver near-zero flexible hose assemblies and fittings. The connections are primed for applications in LPG, Hydrocarbons, Paint, Food, Offshore, Chemicals, Cryogenics, Cement, Utility, Potable Water, Hydraulics, and other sectors. JRE meets any project specifications frontally by expediting processes and customizing products while adhering to ATEX, CE, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 18001 quality standards.



The spokesperson at JRE Pvt. Ltd stated, "JRE is the leading flexible hose manufacturer in India with a diversified product portfolio backed by full quality assurance and low turnaround times. Industrial businesses the world over trust us for marine loading arms, hoses and systems, API couplers, bellows, hose movers, PUHB saddles, hose rack, folding cages and stairs. We support coupling requirements with Food Industry Couplings, Ground Joint Couplings, Quick Release Couplings, Quick Camlock Couplings, Chicago Couplings, and more. Plus, we manufacture rig hoses, composite hoses, hydraulic hoses, utility rubber hoses, specialized rubber hoses, FDA hoses, stainless steel hoses, and PTFE hoses for different applications in different sectors."



Besides manufacturing, JRE has also set standards in representing some of the top International specialised equipment brands from England, Switzerland, Belgium and Germany. The brands include, but not limited to, CPV, Eaton, Wiese Europe, Finn Power, KOMPAFLEX, DITEC, TODO, DESTEC, SOPAT, DELMECO, STRAUB, HOSEBUN, CAVMAC, SUBITEC, FITTO Fittings, AKVOLA, MATEC, and TS Fasteners. The global principals allow JRE to supply rig and production hoses, including Rotary and vibrator hoses (API 7k), Choke and Kill hoses (API 16C), BOP hoses and Production hoses (API 17k). The company believes in giving back to society, supporting several community causes like women empowerment and education with time and funds.



On Quick Release Couplings, the spokesperson further stated, "When it comes to Quick Release Coupling manufacturer, JRE is the leading source available. We have a legacy of close to four decades in production and supply of Quick Release Coupling (QRC), Quick Camlock Couplings, Ground Joint Couplings, Chicago Couplings and Food Industry Couplings. Blending an elaborate quality control procedure and cutting-edge technology, we provide high-performance couplings for even the most demanding applications. They resist corrosion, stand the test of time and work on the push and pull technique for quick, safe and reliable leak-proof connections."



JRE offers Quick Release Couplings in sizes ranging from 1 /8 to 4 inches. They perform well in up to 4000 psi pressure and temperatures ranging between -25ºC and 250ºC. End connections are also provided upon request. JRE believes that quality and prices should go hand in hand, which speaks for a competitive pricing policy across all products. Dedicated support is also provided, should the buyer need help at any stage, from ordering to delivery.



About JRE Private Limited

Based out of Mumbai since the year 1981, JRE Private Limited is the leading flexible connections company. The company manufactures couplings and hoses for multiple applications across multiple industries, along with representing the leading speciality equipment brands. JRE is providing Finn Power hose crimping machine sales and service in India through the trained team.