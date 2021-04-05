JRE PRIVATE LIMITED Offering Flexible Hoses and Camlock Coupling at Competitive Prices

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Established in 1981, JRE PRIVATE LIMITED was founded by the Late Shri J. M. Mehta - also known as the founder of JR Group of Companies, which includes J. ROSALES PVT.LTD & ROYAL INDIA CORPORATION. JRE PRIVATE LIMITED started with a vision to become one of the leading manufacturers of flexible hose assemblies. Currently, JRE PRIVATE LIMITED is divided into two divisions - a manufacturer and assembler of couplings and flexible hoses and as a supplier of specialized equipment for the Power and Petrochemical Industries. Apart from that, JRE PRIVATE LIMITED is also known for its innovative operations with low-pressure rubber hoses and hoses regarded for Downstream, Midstream, Upstream, Chemical, Steel, Defense, Food, and Pharmaceutical Industries.



A spokesperson for JRE PRIVATE LIMITED recently reached out and stated, "Over years, we have grown to become a diversified technology service provider for various companies all over the world. We offer Rubber hoses as well as Corrugated SS Flexible Hoses, PTFE (smooth) & (convoluted) bore flexible hose, Thermoplastic Composite Hose, Cryogenic hose, Dry Break Coupling, Break Away coupling, PVC hose, Ducting, Metal and Rubber Bellows, Marine loading arms, and Quick release hose connections. We also provide Rotary and vibrator hoses (API 7k), Choke and Kill hoses (API 16C), BOP hoses, and Production hoses (API 17k)."



JRE PRIVATE LIMITED is a flexible hose supplier. They have a long list of reputed clients like ONGC, Indian Oil, Gail, Jacobs, Larsen & Toubro, among many others. The company provides quality and innovative flexible connections that meet clients' diverse requirements from all over the world. They manufacture premium quality products at their ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 18001: 2007, ISO 14001: 2004, CE, and ATEX approved facility in Vadodara.



The spokesperson further added, "We strive to produce flexible connections that are driven by integrity and innovation. We aim to help our clients across multiple industries. We ensure profitable growth with customer satisfaction. Our mission is to constantly improve product quality, affordability, research and development, teamwork, and resource productivity. We promote teamwork, which fosters the recognition of every individual's contribution, helps the members to work hard and do their best as well as achieve the best standards of their shared vision."



Want to buy Camlock coupling from a reputable company? JRE PRIVATE LIMITED is one of the best sources for that. Its quality management system conforms to the standards of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 8001, CE, and ATEX.



About JRE Pvt. Ltd.

JRE PRIVATE LIMITED is the best rubber hose manufacturer. It is primarily based in Mumbai. The company leads in the flexible hoses and couplings industry and provides quality products to other brands.



Contact Information:



JRE Pvt. Ltd.

Address: 35, 3rd Floor, Mistry Building Above Allahabad Bank, 635 J.S.S Road (Metro Side) Mumbai - 400002 India

Tel: 91-22-66368931 / 91-22-66368932

Fax: 91-22-66368933

Email: info@jreltd.com

Website: www.jreltd.com