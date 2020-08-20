JRE Private Limited Offering Premium-Quality Rubber Hoses and Composite Hoses for a Wide Range of Applications

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- JRE Private Limited, through its two business verticals, operates as a manufacturer of flexible hose assemblies and fittings and as a representative of specialised equipment. The manufacturing division of JRE offers rubber, composite, PTFE and stainless-steel hoses for most industries. JRE commenced its operations with low-pressure rubber hoses, followed by specialised hoses suitable for downstream, midstream, upstream, chemical, steel, defence, food and pharmaceutical industries. Established in the year 1981, the manufacturer has also diversified as a technology service provider of various companies from across the world.



While attending an online industry event, the spokesperson of JRE Private Limited informed, "We are a part of the JR Group of Companies. With years of experience today, we offer products, ranging from corrugated SS flexible hoses to PTFE bore flexible hoses, thermoplastic composite hoses, cryogenic hoses, dry break and break away couplings, PVC hoses, ducting, rubber bellows, and marine loading arms. Our manufacturing unit is ISO, CE, ATEX certified. We also represent companies like Wiese Europe, Ditec, Kompaflex, and TODO."



When its clients need the best composite hose, JRE supplies them with custom hoses. These are designed for a particular application as per a client's needs. The construction of a composite hose includes an inner and outer wire helix that holds multiple plies of composite materials, such as polypropylene and PTFE. It is externally covered with polyvinyl chloride woven polyethylene tetraphthalate polyester fabric, with spiral spring to prevent collapse. In case the service is for a cryogenic hose, then the material of construction can be with polyamide, nanotech material and Aramex braid/cover.



The spokesperson also shared, "Our composite hoses have a size range of 1-inch to 12 inches ID and a temperature range from -45 degrees Celsius to 120 degrees Celsius. These hoses cover a large range of service applications that includes oil, chemicals, and cryogenics. Oil applications may include crude, lube oil, white oil, black oil, and edible oil. Chemical applications may include HCL, sulphuric acid, acetic acid, phosphoric acid, ethyl mercapton, caustic, and all other A B C-class-chemicals. Similarly, cryogenics may include LPG and ammonia."



JRE is also the top rubber hose manufacturer that offers heavy-duty air/water hoses suitable for general purpose air and water applications in industries and irrigation. The rubber hose range also includes rock drill hoses, steam hoses, and pneumatic tool hoses. Rock drill hoses are best for use in open cast mines and quarries for pneumatic air applications. On the other hand, pneumatic tool hoses are a good fit for the pneumatic tools in the process industry and any compressed air application. Steam hoses feature synthetic rubber with excellent heat ageing properties and abrasion resistance.



About JRE Private Limited

JRE Private Limited is the best rubber hose manufacturer that designs general and custom hoses for any application where flexible connections are required. The manufacturer's international principals can also offer rig and production hoses, such as rotary and vibrator hoses, choke and kill hoses, and BOP hoses. JRE additionally supplies other types of industrial hose fittings and assemblies, such as FDA and hydraulic hoses, hose movers and racks, and metallic bellows.