JRE Private Limited Offering Quality Hydraulic Hoses for Various Industrial Applications and Uses

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2021 -- JRE Private Limited is a renowned manufacturer of flexible hose assemblies and fittings and a representative of specialised equipment. The business represents various companies from England, Switzerland, Belgium, and Germany. The manufacturing division of JRE creates rubber, composite, PTFE, and stainless-steel hoses for many industries. JRE's manufacturing unit follows a quality management system that conforms to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 8001, CE, and ATEX. The manufacturer keeps upgrading its technology to build upon quality in its operations.



In the latest media interview, the spokesperson of JRE Private Limited revealed, "We make continuous efforts to achieve zero-defect products at our manufacturing unit. There is an effective monitoring and improvement process for our quality management system. We also deliver relevant training to our employees so that they perform more efficiently. Our focus is also on maintaining cost-effectiveness and R&D to ensure the complete satisfaction of our clients. Our production and supply of high-quality flexible connections are driven by innovation."



JRE manufactures and offers a wide range of products, including corrugated SS flexible hoses, thermoplastic composite hoses, cryogenic hoses, PVC hoses, dry break couplings, and break away couplings. Industries can also buy hydraulic hose fittings from JRE. These hydraulic hoses are of various types and find various applications, such as crude, hydraulic, fuel oils, lubricating oils, anti-freeze solutions, gasoline, water, and air. The manufacturer provides all the technical information and hose specifications to interested clients across several industries.



The spokesperson further asserted, "We now offer the medium pressure wire braid hose that has a cover made of black, oil abrasion and weather aging-resistant synthetic rubber. The tube is constructed of black, oil-resistant synthetic rubber, with single wire braid reinforcement. Our clients can also get the high-pressure wire braid hose that has double wire braid reinforcement. Apart from that, our range of hydraulic hoses includes the medium pressure textile braid hose and the low-pressure suction and discharge hydraulic hose."



JRE provides medium pressure thermoplastic hoses that feature a polyester tube, polyester yarn reinforcement, and polyurethane cover. These hydraulic hoses are perfect for gasoline, crude, fuel, and lubricating oil applications. Their temperature range is from -40°C to +93°C (-40°F to +200°F). If a client wants to buy flexible hose with a nylon tube, they can go for the high-pressure thermoplastic hoses. Some other types of hydraulic hoses that JRE manufactures are the high-pressure wire spiral hose, extra high-pressure wire spiral hose, and high-pressure wire braid hose.



About JRE Private Limited

JRE Private Limited provides high-quality flexible connections like hoses and quick release coupling in India and to its clients globally. The manufacturer's product range goes from specialised rubber hoses to marine loading arms, roof drain hoses, hose movers, hose racks, API couplers, and rubber and metallic bellows. JRE has a wide range of hoses, from 5 mm to 400 mm diameter, and a pressure range of up to 20,000 psi working pressure. These are suitable for most industries, including food, chemical, defence, pharma, and construction.



Contact Information:



JRE Private Limited

39, Mistry Building, 635 JSS Marg,

Mumbai – 400002, India

Phone: 91-22-66368931 / 91-22-66368932

Email: info@jreltd.com

Website: http://www.jreltd.com/