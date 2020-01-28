JRE Private Limited Offering Superior Yet Affordable Utility Rubber Hoses

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- JRE Pvt. Ltd stays significant in the Indian flexible hose market for its massive engineering prowess, technology-driven processes and commitment to market needs. Founded by JL Mehta in the year 1981, the company operates two full-blown business vectors to support every sector requiring flexible connections. The first wing dedicatedly manufactures marine loading arms, hoses and systems, API couplers, bellows, PUHB saddles, hose movers, hose rack, folding cages and stairs. The second vector is responsible for introducing some of the top European brands into India. Both wings comply with the highest standards in quality and customer satisfaction.



The spokesperson at JRE Pvt. Ltd recently stated, "For close to four decades, JRE has been the leader in the Indian flexible connections market, helping it to grow and evolve. We know the market and project requirements inside-out, which speaks for our extensive product portfolio. Our coupling selection features Ground Joint Couplings, Quick Release Couplings (QRC), Quick Camlock Couplings, Chicago Couplings, Food Industry Couplings, and more. With such a vast selection, we keep every application across every sector covered. Likewise, we offer hoses in an equally impressive variety of options, such as rig hoses, composite hoses, hydraulic hoses, utility rubber hoses, specialized rubber hoses, stainless steel hoses, FDA hoses, and PTFE hoses."



JRE has state of the art manufacturing footprint in Mumbai compliant to ATEX, CE, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 18001 quality standards. The focus is on manufacturing high performance, safe and near-zero defect products for LPG, Hydrocarbons, Offshore, Chemicals, Cryogenics, Cement, Utility, Paint, Food, Potable Water, Hydraulics and other sectors. The company has been generously investing in R&D to deliver innovative solutions for evolving requirements. JRE is also dedicatedly representing CPV, Eaton, Wiese Europe, Finn Power, DITEC, TODO, DESTEC, SOPAT, KOMPAFLEX, DELMECO, STRAUB, HOSEBUN, CAVMAC, SUBITEC, FITTO Fittings, AKVOLA, MATEC, TS Fasteners, and other specialised equipment brands from Europe.



On Utility Rubber Hoses, the spokesperson further stated, "When it comes to Utility Rubber Hoses, JRE is the only stop needed. That's because we offer extensive variety, impressive quality and great savings. Plus, we are ready to customise the order to meet project requirements frontally. On the variety front, we offer Utility Rubber Hoses in four options, viz. Heavy-Duty Air/Water Hose, Rock Drill Hose, Pneumatic Tool Hose, and Steam Hose. Our hoses are impeccably designed to perform across applications and conditions without compromising safety. We charge competitively across all products to help clients realise hefty savings."



JRE Heavy Duty Air / Water Hose is designed for general purpose air & water application in industries and irrigation. The hose features a lining of natural & synthetic rubber blend while the cover is made of natural rubber with good ageing properties. It's reinforced with synthetic yarn with a high level of retentively to make it all the more durable and application-friendly. The Hydraulic hose fitting can endure temperature ranging from -40°C to + 80°C and 12-bar working pressure.



Operating out of Mumbai, JRE Private Limited is at the forefront of the flexible connections sector. The company manufactures couplings and hoses for a wide variety of industries and represents top specialised equipment brands from England, Switzerland, Belgium and Germany. Whether one is looking for rubber hose manufacturer or hose cutting machine manufactures, JRE is the leading source available.



JRE Private Limited

35, 3rd Floor, Mistry Building

Above Allahabad Bank,

635 J.S.S Road (Metro Side)

Mumbai - 400002 India

Tel: 91-22-66368931 / 91-22-66368932

Fax: 91-22-66368933

Email: info@jreltd.com

Website: www.jreltd.com