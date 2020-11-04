JRE Private Limited Offering Top-Quality Composite Hoses and Flexible Hoses in a Variety of Specifications

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- JRE Private Limited, in its ISO, CE, ATEX-certified manufacturing unit, produces a wide range of flexible hose assemblies. Set up in the year 1981, the manufacturing business is now well known in India and the world market with a proven track record for its product quality and design, as well as client satisfaction. JRE also represents several other recognised brands, such as Wiese Europe, Ditec, Kompaflex, Sopat, Akvola, and TODO. The manufacturer focuses on constant technology up-gradation to build high quality in its operations to achieve zero-defect products.



While attending a remotely held media event, the spokesperson of JRE Private Limited stated, "In addition to undertaking effective monitoring of our quality management system, we impart effective training to our employees so that they can perform efficiently. JRE has been a pioneer in the area of flexible hose assemblies and fittings. Presently, we offer a wide range of hoses, from 5 mm to 400 mm diameter and with a pressure range up to 20,000 psi working pressure. Our clients can now get customised composite hoses for specific applications."



JRE supplies a top composite hose in three types, including JRE OIL, JRE CHEM, and JRE PTFE. JRE OIL hoses perform the suction and discharge of petroleum products, aromatics, white oil, black oil, fuel oil, vegetable oils, and solvents and hydrocarbons. These hoses feature the electrical continuity of below 10 ohms from end to end fitting and the temperature range from -30 to 150 degrees Celsius. These are manufactured per EN 13765, BS 3492-BX, BS-5842 standards. JRE OIL hoses feature the working pressure based on safety factor 4:1.



The spokesperson further informed, "Developed based on the similar quality standards as followed for JRE OIL hoses, we offer JRE CHEM hoses that help in the transfer of chemicals and vegetable oils from a railroad tanker or ship to the shore and from one ship to another ship. In the same way, our JRE PTFE hoses do the suction and discharge of aggressive acids and hazardous chemicals during their transfer. With us, our clients can even get PTFE flexible hoses that are constructed using the PTFE smooth or corrugated tube, externally SS 304 braided."



For industries that are looking for the best flexible hose supplier, JRE also offers the best smooth-bore PTFE hoses that help in transferring aggressive chemicals like weak acids, chlorine, acetyl chloride, ammonium nitrate, oleum, and molten sulphur. Apart from that, the manufacturer provides corrugated-bore PTFE hoses that are resistant to harsh weather, ageing, and diffusion. These hoses have a temperature range from -73 to 260 degrees Celsius.



About JRE Private Limited

JRE Private Limited is a leading name for industries that are looking for flexible hose manufacturer in India. JRE is a part of the JR Group of Companies. The manufacturer produces a wide range of products, including specialised rubber hoses, cryogenic hoses, dry-break couplings, break away couplings, metallic bellows, rubber bellows, and marine loading arms. The international principals of JRE can also offer rig and production hoses, such as rotary and vibrator hoses, choke and kill hoses, BOP hoses, and production hoses.



JRE Private Limited

35-37, Gopal Bhavan, 3rd Floor,

199 Princess Street, SG Marg,

MUMBAI - 400002 INDIA

Tel. no.: 91-22-66368931 / 91-22-66368932

Fax: 91-22-66368933

Email: info@jreltd.com

Website: http://www.jreltd.com/