JRE Private Limited Offers a Wide Range of Flexible Hose Assemblies Suitable for Use in Various Industries

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- Late J.M. Mehta established an enterprise in 1981 to make it a leading manufacturer and supplier of flexible hose assemblies. Under his leadership, the entire team worked hard to achieve a distinguished status. Since then, the company is enjoying a dominating presence in its niche market segment. JRE caters to almost every industry that needs flexible connections for its operations. The perfect skill set of the team, guaranteed to deliver approach and utmost professionalism are some factors that have played an integral role in making JRE Private Limited a cut above the rest.



In an interview, JRE Private Limited's spokesperson stated, "We take immense pride in the fact that we have come a long way after a humble beginning 50 years ago. We initially started manufacturing only low-pressure rubber hoses. As time passed and we accumulated expertise and experience, we expanded our horizons. We started manufacturing and supplying specialized hoses, such as hydraulic hose machine, suitable for upstream, downstream, midstream, steel, pharmaceutical, food, chemical and defence industries. Even today, we haven't lost our passion for improvement and growth. We still invest a good deal of our resources on R&D so that we always have the potential to serve our clients with a difference."



JRE Private Limited has seen many changes and developments through its more than five-decade-long journey. However, the company hasn't allowed a few things to change. They include quality, as it has, is and will always be JRE's priority. The company has a manufacturing facility in Vadodra, which is ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 18001: 2007, ISO 14001: 2004, CE and ATEX approved. Every product in this facility is manufactured using quality materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques and at par with international quality standards.



The spokesperson added, "JRE Private Limited has two business verticals – one is about manufacturing flexible hose assemblies and fittings, and the other is the representative of specialized equipment. Our offerings include Rubber Hoses, Thermoplastic Composite Hose, Corrugated SS Flexible Hoses, PTFE (smooth) & (convoluted) bore flexible hose, Cryogenic hose, Dry Break Coupling, Break Away coupling, PVC hose, Hydraulic Hoses, Ductings, Marine loading arms, Metal and Rubber Bellows, Hose Movers and Stairs, Quick release hose connections, Folding Cages, etc. All these products are of the highest quality and can satiate diverse requirements of industries that require flexible connections."



JRE Private Limited keeps adding new products to its inventory so that various industries can continue their operations for the desired growth. JRE has appointed a capable customer service team to help buyers make informed choices while they purchase crimping machine or any other product. It remains on its toes for assisting customers and answering their queries as and when required. As a result, buyers have rewarding purchase experiences at JRE each time.



About JRE Private Limited

Headquartered in Mumbai and with a manufacturing facility in Vadodra, JRE Private Limited is a leading flexible hose, quick couplings, loading arms and roof drain system manufacturer and supplier. Industries counting on JRE to purchase flexible hose assemblies can expect the company to exceed their expectations.



