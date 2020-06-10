JRE Private Limited Offers Flexible Hose Assemblies for Sale

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- JRE Private Limited offers the best quality of hoses to customers in India. They do not only do this but, are also active suppliers of specialized equipment for petrochemical and power industries. With the Company's years of experience, they offer various kinds of hoses, are pioneers in the field of flexible hose assemblies, producing products of the best quality.



In response to the benefits of industrial hoses, JRE Private Limited spokesperson said, "If you are planning to buy hoses, it is first vital to know which hoses are manufactured for industrial purposes. Every industrial hose outer layer is made from extremely durable rubber, which means you can be sure that the tube of the hose will be resistant to wear and tear. They are made this way because industrial hoses are primarily used in factories to transfer fluids from one part of the factory to another".



JRE Private Limited is one of the leading composite hose manufacturers in India today, offering to their customers, customized hoses such as; JRE oil hoses which are designed for the discharge and suction of petroleum products. JRE chem hoses which are reinforced with multiple layers of thermoplastic fabric for the smooth and easy transfer of chemicals and vegetable oils from railroad tankers or ship to shore.JRE PTFE hoses which also comes with multiple layers of thermoplastic fabric for the suction and discharge of aggressive acids and hazardous chemicals from ship to ship or ship to shore.



The spokesperson also opined, "Regular-sized industrial hoses can be purchased, but know manufacturers customize these pipes based on the requirements of clients, which means; industrial hoses are carefully designed to fit a specific purpose. This is to ensure that the needs of all customers are met because manufacturers recognize that industrial hoses can be used in multiple ways. Hence, they provide for customers, carefully designed and customized industrial hoses.



The manufacturing unit of JRE Private Limited is ISO, CE, ATEX certified, offering services related to hose production in India and globally. By partnering and standing as a representative of FinnPower, a world leader in crimping technology, JRE Private Limited supplies Finn Power crimping machine in India, providing for customers world-class tools for crimping purposes.



About JRE Private Limited

JRE Private Limited has been in business since 1981, established by Late Shri. J.M.Mehta, who had the vision to become the leading manufacturer of high-quality flexible hose assemblies, providing services to every industry where flexible connections are required.



Today, JRE Private Limited as not only achieved that vision but, has also become a representative for various industries. With all these, JRE Private Limited also partners with Todo coupling manufacturers, which in the world today, is one of the most trusted suppliers of dry-break or dry-disconnect coupling which is a lot safer and a replacement for quick release and camlock coupling, providing smooth bore and simple configuration of coupling results with reduced pressure drop.