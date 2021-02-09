JRE Private Limited Providing an Extended Range of Hose Connection Device, Including Drybreak Couplings

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- JRE Private Limited is a renowned manufacturer and provider of flexible hose assemblies. From corrugated SS flexible hoses and rig hoses to thermoplastic composite hoses and cryogenic hoses, the industries can find them all with JRE. The manufacturer also supplies marine loading arms, hose movers, metallic bellows, API couplers, hose racks and folding cages and stairs. Now, its clients can even get premium-quality dry break couplings that provide an automatic mechanism to seal off both the hose and the fixed pipe end when the hose is disconnected.



During a recently held media conference, JRE Private Limited's spokesperson briefed, "Our freshly introduced dry break coupling is a safer, environmentally responsible and technologically advanced replacement for the quick release and Camlock coupling. Yet, there are several other reasons to use a dry break coupling, including its ease of operation. This coupling gives an integrated 360-degree swivel and single-action operation using only the handles to turn. Our dry break coupling features a mechanical valve design. Additionally, the connection and disconnection are possible under pressure."



At JRE, the industries can find drybreak coupling that simply works by turning the hose unit 15-degree clockwise, locking the units together. The valves remain still closed and are not opened until a further rotation has been performed, and then, the product flow is guaranteed. The rotary action forces the internals of the hose unit forward, opening the tank unit. Once coupled, the transfer of the product is possible. On disconnection, both the hose and the tank unit close automatically. Thus, spill-free disconnection is achieved.



The spokesperson further asserted, "We maintain high safety standards with our dry break couplings. There is a mechanical interlock that prevents accidental openings. Casting in SS 316 is there to ensure maximum strength. Then, their automated valve design reduces the chances of human errors. Viton seals are a standard feature of our dry break couplings to increase the product's life and safety. Their smooth bore and simple configuration results in minimal pressure drop. Our dry break couplings are ideal for high-viscosity fluid transfers."



JRE is the best flexible hose manufacturer that now produces dry break couplings in different sizes. They can have different materials like aluminium, gunmetal, stainless steel 316L or any other based on their client's request. Dry break couplings find various applications, such as LPG, lube plant, offshore and chemical and POL applications. Apart from these, JRE provides other couplings like quick-release couplings, quick Camlock couplings, ground joint couplings, Chicago couplings and food industry couplings. Industries can also get safety break away couplings designed to eliminate spillage and damage associated with drive/pull away incidents.



JRE Private Limited operates through two business verticals, which are the flexible hose assemblies and fittings manufacturer and the representative of specialised equipment. The manufacturing division of JRE comes up with high-quality composite, rubber, stainless steel and PTFE hoses for various industries. This manufacturing unit is ISO, CE, and ATEX certified. JRE also represents other brands of companies from England, Switzerland, Belgium, and Germany.



