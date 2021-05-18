JRE Private Limited Supplying a Wide Range of Flexible Hoses and Fittings to Industries of All Types

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- JRE Private Limited manufactures and supplies a variety of high-quality flexible connections to its global clients across multiple industries. The manufacturer is the pioneer in the field of flexible hose assemblies with its in-house modern technology to produce the finest products for any industrial application. JRE carries a vast range of hoses and hose fittings, from 5 mm to 400 mm diameter and with a pressure range of up to 20,000 psi working pressure. These products are highly suitable for the downstream, midstream, upstream, chemical, steel, defence, food and pharmaceutical industries.



While attending a virtual industry event, the spokesperson of JRE Private Limited shared, "Our product range includes composite hoses, utility rubber hoses, specialised rubber hoses, stainless steel hoses, and FDA and PTFE hoses. Our clients can also get quick couplings and break away couplings with us. Additionally, we offer drybreak couplings that are internationally preferred hose connection devices. A dry break coupling is an environmentally responsible, safer and technologically advanced replacement for quick release and camlock couplings."



JRE lets its clients buy flexible hose of different types, including JRE OIL, JRE CHEM, and JRE PTFE. These composite hoses are customised hoses designed for a particular application as per its client's needs. Composite OIL hoses cover a large range of service application, from crude, lube oil, white oil and black oil to edible oil. On the other hand, cryogenic hoses are suitable for LPG and ammonia applications. CHEM hoses find usage in applications related to HCL, sulphuric acid, acetic acid, phosphoric acid, ethyl mercaptan, caustic and all other A/B/C class chemicals.



The spokesperson also informed, "We hold various certifications, including Atex, CE and ISO 9001, 14001 and 18001. Over the years, we have also diversified as a technology service provider of various companies from around the world. Our clients can even get the most reliable products from our partners like Wiese Europe, Ditec, Kompaflex, Sopat and Akvola. While we carry Eaton's Aeroquip hydraulic hoses and fittings, we also supply the popular TODO drybreak couplings and adaptors."



From JRE, its clients can buy Finn Power crimping machine, as well as hose cutting machine and hose skiving machine. Apart from that, there are special nut crimping machines and cable crimping machines from Finland. JRE offers Finn Power service in India via its trained sales and service team. The manufacturer also provides CPV products.CPV from Pennsylvania, USA offers small but mighty high-pressure valves and fittings designed for optimal performance. The specialised O-seal valves come with a 100% bubble-tight and leak-proof design.



About JRE Private Limited

JRE Private Limited is involved in the production of flexible hose assemblies and fittings. The manufacturer specialises in making corrugated SS flexible hoses, PTFE smooth and convoluted bore flexible hoses, and thermoplastic composite hoses, while its clients can even get drybreak coupling, ducting, marine loading arms, and metal and rubber bellows. JRE keeps making continuous technology upgrades to build high quality in its operations to achieve zero defect products. The manufacturer ensures to follow a stringent quality management system.



