JRE Private Limited Supplying Quality Backed Specialized Rubber Hoses for Several Industrial Uses

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2019 -- JRE Private Limited manufactures flexible hose assemblies for every industry where flexible connections are required. This manufacturing business was established in the year 1981 under the JR Group of Companies. Currently, JRE is divided into two divisions – one as a manufacturer and assembler of flexible hoses and couplings and the other is a supplier of various specialized equipment for the petrochemical and power industry. Over the years, the business has also diversified as a technology service provider to various companies from across the world.



The spokesperson of JRE Private Limited, in a recent private interview, shared, "We have a wide range of products, including rig hoses, composite hoses, stainless steel hoses, hydraulic hoses, and FDA and PTFE hoses. We also provide a quick, dry break and break away couplings, as well as marine loading arms, PUHB saddles, API couplers, metallic and rubber bellows, roof drain hoses and systems, hose movers and racks, and folding cages and stairs. Among our equipment and products, we have now included specialized rubber hoses for various industrial applications."



JRE Private Limited offers many types of specialized rubber hoses, such as LPG hoses, UHMWPE hoses, and asphalt/bitumen hoses. The manufacturer also provides oil suction and discharge hoses with a smooth cover, poly-chloroprene (neoprene) rubber compounded to resist abrasion, weathering, and oil. These hoses feature the smooth bore, mandrel built, nitrile lining. This lining conveys all grades of oil and petroleum products, including crude oils and other liquid petroleum products having the maximum aromatics content of 40%. There is a Viton lining available for 100% aromatic content.



Further, the spokesperson informed, "Our oil hoses have a fabric to reinforce the lining, with multiple plies of synthetic cord fabric surrounding embedded high-tensile steel wire helix. Oil hoses are supplied as electrically continuous unless specifically requested to be electrically discontinuous. On the other hand, we have LPG hoses featuring a lining of NBR rubber compound and a cover of synthetic black chloroprene rubber compound. Our specialized rubber hoses are available in different sizes, working pressure, and temperature range."



Along with providing the best oil hose , JRE Private Limited works with the best hose cutting machine manufacturers . The manufacturer even supplies abrasion-resistant suction and discharge hoses that are useful for the suction and delivery of abrasive material, such as dry cement, grains, flour, powders, and sand. The hose cover is corrugated for greater flexibility. These hoses are resistant to tough weather and abrasion. JRE also offers XLPE chemical suction hoses with a tube of smooth, cross-linked polyethylene. These are suitable for handling a wide range of chemicals, petroleum products, and oils.



About JRE Private Limited

JRE Private Limited is a renowned manufacturer and provider of flexible hose assemblies and couplings to industries worldwide. The manufacturer offers a variety of application-specific products, as well as industry-specific products. Whether industries require specialized rubber hoses and utility rubber hoses or need the best TODO coupling , JRE supplies it all. The manufacturing unit of JRE is ISO, CE and ATEX certified. The manufacturer also partners with the top brands in the industry that include Aeroquip, CPV, Kompaflex, SOPAT and Ditec.



Contact Information:



JRE Private Limited

35-37, Gopal Bhavan, 3rd Floor,

199 Princess Street, SG Marg,

Mumbai - 400002 India

Phone: 91-22-66368931/ 91-22-66368932

Fax: 91-22-66368933

Email: info@jreltd.com

Website: http://www.jreltd.com/