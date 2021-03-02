JRE Pvt. Ltd Is One-Stop Source for Finn Power Crimping Machine Sales and Service in India

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- JRE (India) Private Ltd continues to dominate the flexible hose assemblies and fittings industry with intensive research, innovative ideas, resource productivity, and teamwork. Established in 1981, the company offers a wide variety to support every sector requiring flexible hose assemblies and fittings, think LPG, Hydrocarbons, Paint, Food, Offshore, Chemicals, Cryogenics, Cement, Utility, Potable Water, Hydraulics, and more. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility allows JRE to integrate operations and exercise complete control over the value chain, from R&D to material procurements to design, manufacturing, testing, and final delivery. The processes are optimized for productivity, ensuring quicker lead times without sacrificing product quality.



The spokesperson at JRE recently stated, "JRE manufactures marine loading arms, API couplers, bellows, hose movers, PUHB saddles, hose rack, folding cages, and stairs, besides flexible hoses and fittings. We follow a quality management system complying with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 8001, CE, and ATEX, helping us deliver near-zero defect products that perform and last. Add to it our competitive pricing; we keep our customers profitable. We are consistently investing in technology up-gradation, employee training, and improving quality management systems. The idea is to stay ahead of the competition and deliver a unique value to customers."



JRE has a lot to offer when it comes to options in hoses and couplings. The hoses come in all shapes and sizes, including rig hoses, composite hoses, hydraulic hoses, utility rubber hoses, specialized rubber hoses, FDA hoses, stainless steel hoses, and PTFE hoses. The company has established itself as the leading industrial rubber hose manufacturer in India. The couplings selection includes, but, not limited to, Food Industry Couplings, Ground Joint Couplings, Quick Release Couplings, Quick Camlock Couplings, and Chicago Couplings. JRE is more than just a manufacturer, thanks to another business vector representing the leading specialized equipment brands from England, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, and beyond.



On Finn Power hose crimping machines, the spokesperson further stated, "Finn Power is a brand owned by LILLBACKA POWERCO of Finland. The brand includes hose crimping machines, hose cutting machines, hose skiving machines, special nut crimping machines and cable crimping machines. JRE takes pride in being a representative of Finn Power hose crimping machine in India. The machine is designed to make easy work of permanently assembling crimp couplings onto a hydraulic hose. Like all Finn Power products, the hose crimping machine is convenient and safe to operate and delivers top performance in demanding applications."



As an authorized partner, JRE Private Limited provides sales and service India-wide for Finn Power hose crimping machines. The company has onboarded a team of professional sales and service professionals ready to assist and troubleshoot. The company also serves as a representative of CPV, Eaton, Wiese Europe, KOMPAFLEX, DELMECO, DITEC, TODO, SOPAT, STRAUB, HOSEBUN, CAVMAC, SUBITEC, FITTO Fittings, MATEC, TS Fasteners, and other top global brands.



About JRE Private Limited

JRE Private Limited, headquartered in Mumbai since 1981, is a diversified operation with a legacy of quality and customer satisfaction. One business vector designs and manufactures hoses and fittings, while the other represents some of the leading global speciality equipment brands from Europe and elsewhere. JRE is presently the only destination need for sales and service of Finn Power India machine.



Contact Information:

JRE Private Limited

35, 3rd Floor, Mistry Building

Above Allahabad Bank,

635 J.S.S Road (Metro Side)

Mumbai - 400002 India

Tel: 91-22-66368931 / 91-22-66368932

Fax: 91-22-66368933

Email: info@jreltd.com

Website: www.jreltd.com