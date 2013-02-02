J&S Machine Claims Largest Range of Pipe Bending Solutions in the Nation

Ellsworth, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2013 -- After 90 years of business, J&S Machine has grown from a machine service and upgrade company to the nation’s largest distributer of metal fabrication equipment, with a particular focus on pipe benders.



J&S Machine has experienced significant growth in their pipe bending range due to positive trends in commodity prices. Many businesses – from aerospace engineering firms to commercial construction companies – now have a higher demand for J&S services than ever before. As Joe Seibel, President of J&S Machine commented, “Our customers span many industries and need assistance with a range of projects…Our selection of products, particularly our pipe benders and tube benders, fulfill a range of manufacturing needs.” Consequently, J&S Machine provides some of the best pipe benders from: YLM, a trusted manufacturer whose machines are recognized to be at the pinnacle of the industry; Tre C, an excellent manufacturer of pipe bending and tube bending machines; and SIMASV, the leader of the horizontal bending press industry. J&S Machine offers a wide variety of bending machines to suit their customers’ needs, from CNC rotary draw benders, double head compression benders, NC benders, and electric benders, to more traditional angle, section, extrusion, and profile benders.



In addition to offering pipe bending solutions, J&S Machine also offers cold saws from YLM and Tre C. Both offer excellent cutting abilities, and the Tre C aluminum cold saw is designed to cut through a large variety of materials. J&S also features the YLM automatic loading system that connects to the CNC rotary draw bender and various Tre C accessories. This range of products, combined with their quality customer service, continue to make them a leader in the industry.



About J&S Machine

J&S Machine offers only the best quality metal fabrication machines for their clients. From their headquarters in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, the company started by responding to requests for machine service, upgrades, and retrofits. Their primary focus today though, is on the sale and service of high quality bending machines and tooling. With excellent partners in the fabrication supplier and job shop arena, they can provide both products and guidance on a variety of fabrication needs and services. Besides this, J&S Machine offers customers non-stop customers service, in-house training for their machinery, custom tooling design, important testing, and of course, complete R&D assistance. For more detail please visit, www.jsmachine.com.