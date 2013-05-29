J&S Machine Now Has Openings for Additional Dealers in Various Areas of the United States

Ellsworth, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- J&S Machine, one of the premier providers of bending machines and metal fabrication equipment, is excited to announce that there are openings available for dealers across the United States in select areas. These dealer positions are designed for the promotion and sales of quality JS Machine products.



For those who are interested in expanding their product lines and working with a successful and growing company, J&S Machine is a great fit. There are plenty of openings across the country for anyone with passion for metal fabrication and bending equipment. Featuring known and trusted metal fabrication equipment brands like Tre C, SIMASV, and YLM, J&S Machine is always ready to provide complete turnkey solutions to its customers and their facilities.



On top of its bending machine products, J&S Machine offers a number of other products, such as the cold saw, beveling machine, and control systems, as well as accessories. According to a spokesperson for the company, “We utilize the skills and knowledge of our workforce to conduct complete installations and training on our products, tooling setups, bending trouble shooting, tooling design, and a variety of application evaluations.” The company is also committed to great customer service through telephone conversations as well as field service work.



About J&S Machine

Since its establishment in 1998, JS Machine has provided its products and services in response to the growing need for machine service, upgrades, retrofits, and machine control package designing. With an extensive and comprehensive network of fabrication suppliers and job shops from a variety of industries, the company is able to offer better solutions to its customers. From bending machines to bending advice, J&S Machines is the right choice for dealers and customers alike. For additional information please visit, http://www.jsmachine.com/.