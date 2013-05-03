Ellsworth, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- J&S Machine presents a new YLM model of NC Bender. The model CR-A38 hydraulic bending machine has been redesigned and is now in stock and ready for sale. The CR-A38 is a vertical bending machine similar to the very popular double head benders in the YLM product offering. The new model is a vertical rotary bender instead of a compression bender. Designed to be used as a mandrel-less tube bender this single head model features a programmable degree of bend control, a remote programming pedestal, and a two hand control cycle start control. The CR-A38 is a single radius tubing bender with an extended CLR capability of up to 13.750". The ability to program up to 20 bends in sequence makes this a versatile machine for a variety of tube bending applications.



The CR-A38 bender is a great addition to the YLM CNC tube benders, Simasv horizontal bending press, and roll benders that J&S Machine can offer to solve your demanding tube bending applications. Visit our website at http://www.jsmachine.com/ for more information.



About J & S Machine, Inc.

Founded in 1998, J & S Machine, Inc. is a manufacturing company that started out specializing in machine service, retrofits, and upgrades. We have since expanded to include the sale of roll and rotary tube bending machines from high quality manufacturers. Our experienced staff can assist you with installations, training, tooling setup, trouble shooting, and tooling design.