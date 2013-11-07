J's Tailor & Cleaners Partners with BizIQ

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- In an effort to expand its local online presence, J's Tailor & Cleaners, a highly professional and vastly experienced dry cleaning and tailor service in Dallas, has formed a partnership with BizIQ, a comprehensive web optimization firm specializing in local search engine marketing.



In forming a partnership with BizIQ, J's Tailor & Cleaners is seeking to improve its online search visibility and create an extensive virtual presence to benefit customers seeking dry cleaning and tailoring services online in the local Dallas, TX area. Through BizIQ’s services, the company will build upon its local search engine rankings by offering optimized web content and a robust new website interface with seamless navigation. The company will also offer users a recurring source of relevant information through its blog.



“Our decades of experience as a high quality, professional dry cleaning and tailor service have taken our business further than we ever thought possible,” said Jay Ahn, Owner of J's Tailor & Cleaners. “Now, it’s time to take the next step in sustaining our business. We’re recreating and refining our web presence in order to reach more customers in our service area. With the help of BizIQ, we’re making sure that people searching for our services online are met with the information they need to choose J's Tailor & Cleaners.”



Since 1991, J's Tailor & Cleaners has been a widely trusted dry cleaner and alteration service in the greater Dallas, TX area. The company specializes in providing pick up and delivery dry cleaning services, expert tailoring and alterations, as well as stain removal and washing services.



J's Tailor & Cleaners has experience in working with all types of fabrics, from common clothing materials to more refined textiles such as fur. The company proudly handles delicate materials as well, including wedding dresses, suits and leather.



Winner of a Best of Big D Award for its tailoring services, J's Tailor & Cleaners has a tremendous track record of superior customer service and satisfaction. The company is a member of the Turtle Creek Association and the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute.



To learn more about J's Tailor & Cleaners, its services or its expertise, please visit the company’s website at http://jstailor.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.