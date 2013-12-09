JSB2158 Provides User USB Control of Eigth (8) Channels of 2 Amp Relays for Any System with a USB Port

Granada Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- J-Works has started shipping the JSB2158 series of USB controlled relay modules. Eight (8) channels of SPDT relays are rated at 2A or 60W/125VA with a maximum voltage of 220VDC or 250VAC. Power from the USB port is used for the relays, eliminating the need for an external supply. A sub ’D’ connectors allows users to wire in their equipment using the common line and normally open and close connection points. A software programmer can start with the provided sample code to use various high level languages or 3rd party programs to control turning the relays on or off from systems with a USB port. Under Windows the programmer can use either a older standard DLL or a managed class library API.



A Linux support disk is also available. This small form factor low cost module replaces internal PC based plug-in cards in various test, control, monitor and measurement applications.



Complete product specifications available http://www.j-works.com/jsb2158.php. Single unit price for the Model JSB2158 starts at $97.50. Delivery is from stock.



About J-Works, Inc.

J-Works, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of a complete line of USB based industrial controls and test instrumentation that supports innovative solutions for the control and test marketplace. Products include PC and USB based Relay, DPDT,SPDT, Solid State, Temperature, Thermocouple, I/O, Digital, FPGA, Counter, WDT, Encoder, USB Switch, Analog, Opto IO, Monitor, USB IO, USB DIO, USB ADC, USB DAC, USB Measurement and Control Products. Final assembly and test of all products are done in the USA.



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