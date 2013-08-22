JSB39616 USB 16 Channel Switch Input with on-Board Pull-Up and Optional DC-DC for Full System Isolation with User Application Friendly API

Granada Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- J-Works has start shipping the JSB39616 series of USB 16 channel switch input modules. Each channel input has an on-board pull-up resistor to sense switch (SW) closure or opening (SWNC).



Typical applications include sensing dry contact closures from sources such as limit switches, proximity switches, selector switches, push buttons and photoelectric switches. Modules have two connector options on-board screw terminals or Molex KK series headers. In electrical noisy environments the DC versions provide isolated pull-up voltage and common so input channels are isolated from system (USB) side of module. Switch states can be monitored with a simple to use Windows interface using either a traditional DLL or managed class library. Sample source is included showing how to use various high level languages to control the device. A Linux support disk is also available. This small form factor low cost module replaces internal PC based plug-in cards in various test, control, monitor and measurement applications.



Complete product specifications available at http://www.j-works.com/jsb39616.php . Single unit price for the Model JSB39616 starts at $95.00. Delivery is from stock. J-Works, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of a complete line of USB based industrial controls and test instrumentation that supports innovative solutions for the control and test marketplace.



Web page for all products http://www.j-works.com/index.php



About J-works

California based J-Works is a developer and manufacturer of PC and USB based Relay. DPDT, SPDT, Solid State, Temperature, Thermocouple, I/O, Digital, FPGA, Counter, WDT,Encoder, USB Switch, Analog, Opto IO, Monitor, USB IO, USB DIO,USB ADC, USB DAC, USB Measurement and Control Products. Final assembly and test of all products are done in the USA.



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