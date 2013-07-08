Dr. John Spencer Ellis Brings Fitness Business Systems Into Existence

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- In 1992, John Spencer Ellis started creating many fitness business systems for personal trainers, fitness professionals and coaching experts to help them become more successful in their businesses. These fitness business systems like Spencer Institute Professional Coach and the JSE Inner Circle: Business and Personal Development Coaching for Fitness, Wellness, Nutrition and Personal Development Pro, these are developed to help businesses reach their personal and financial goals.



The service, Spencer Institute Professional Coaching, offers Life Coaching Training, Holistic Education, Nutrition Coach Courses, Sports Psychology Classes, and Wellness Coach Certification Programs. With a step by step blue print, support guidance and mentorship, will help your business become successful while you help people reach their goals and dreams.



The JSE Inner Circle brings together both Proven Business Strategies and effective Personal Development Skills to help you make it to the top of your industry. You are provided with about 346 lessons in Business and Career Coaching and Personal Development Training; with this package you will successfully reach all your business goals.



Dr. John Spencer Ellis has been featured on ABC, NBC, BBC, Fox Sport, ehow, and many more, making him one of the most trusted educators and coach. Even Jullian Michaels from The Biggest Loser said “John Spencer is my Uber Mentor.”



Dr. John Spencer has been creating fitness and personal development programs since 1992. You can go to johnspencerellis.com and review all the products and services that are offered. He is proven to be successful by winning awards such as Personal Trainer Hall of Fame Inductee, Telly award for “The Compass” movie, and named Outstanding Member of IDEA Association of Fitness Professionals just to name a few.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact JSE Enterprises at (949)-713-5319 or email at johnspencerellis@gmail.com.



