JT Foxx Offers Cutting Edge Strategies That Will Propel Your Business to the Next Level of Success

“Wanting to start my own business, I was stumbling around with my aspirations and blocked potentials. JT has shown me how your business and life obstacles are truly your gifts; when you chose to see their uniqueness as opportunities to grow. Mentoring from JT is truly to take the Road less travelled as a short cut. To realize and life your hopes and dreams.” Says T. Cooper



Besides other successful endeavors, JT has also brought the baby brother of Mega Partnering



– Mini-Mega Partnering, world’s no.1 wealth networking & business conference. This platform comes alive every 8 months to gather people from all over the world to expand their horizon, create a web, crunch numbers and of course learn from some of the genius quality mind across the world coming together and sharing their expertise.



With all the above said, JT Foxx is also the founder of Mega Partnering, the world’s No. 1 Wealth Networking Conference which takes place all over the world and features celebrities, industry leaders, millionaires, and ordinary people looking to do extraordinary things in today’s market.



JT Foxx in a successful run of 6 years & 234% of combined business venture sold over 500 properties making millions in real estate projects. JT turned into a serial entrepreneur and started several multi-million dollar companies all over the world, became one the most sought after motivational speakers and recognized as one of the top wealth coaches in the world. He has mastered in the art of partnering, branding, networking, and marketing. Also, JT Foxx is the syndicated weekend radio personality of the “JT Foxx Show” in the US and Canada.



