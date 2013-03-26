Jubilee Debt Management Unveils Debt Relief Options for All Consumers

London, Putney -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Debt continues to be something many struggle with. In order to get out of debt, consumers need to gain a better understanding of their money through sound advice. "Jubilee Debt Management helps consumers take care of financial issues so the future is debt free and bright and the consumer has more time to focus on living life to the fullest," David Rogers, media contact for Jubilee Debt Management, states.



Debt consolidation involves the taking out of one loan to pay existing debts. Consumers choose which debts to include in a loan of this type. As with all loans,the consumer must pay back principal and interest, but the payment is typically lower than what the consumer is currently paying and the interest rate often is too. "Consumers need to shop around to ensure they get the best rate on their debt consolidation loan and this is where jubilee2000 becomes of great help. To learn more about debt consolidation in the UK, visit http://www.jubilee2000uk.org/debt-consolidation/a-guide-to-debt-consolidation-in-the-uk.html," Mr. Rogers continues.



As debt consolidation isn't the answer for every consumer, Jubilee Debt Management offers information on IVA and other forms of debt management. As options vary by state, the company explains solutions for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Consumers also have access to tools, a debt glossary and much more and each client receives a personal finance manager who remains responsible for all facets of their account to make the process easier. "The more a consumer knows about debt management, the easier it is to come up with a solution that works for his or her particular situation," Mr. Rogers declares.



Jubilee strives to meet certain goals for each client. The primary goal continues to be to deliver high quality debt services while exploring all solutions. While doing so, the company works to complete negotiations and lower a customer's overall amount of debt in the shortest time possible. Fees charged are among the cheapest of all debt management companies getting paid for their services so consumers can pay off debt faster. "All advice is professional, honest and straightforward so consumers feel they are actually making progress and moving toward a life free of debt," Mr. Rogers firmly states.



About Jubilee Debt Management

Jubilee Debt Management provides information and debt management options for individuals struggling with their debt and personal finances. The staff delivers responsible guidance at every stage of the process and assists consumers in assembling debt management plans, individual voluntary arrangements, debt consolidation loans or a custom debt resolution plan. For consumers living in Scotland, staff can help with trust deeds, debt arrangement schemes and LILA's. Jubilee Debt Management provides an array of debt solutions as no two clients are alike nor are their financial situations. All clients receive welcoming debt support, satisfaction and confidence that debt problems are being resolved quickly and efficiently.