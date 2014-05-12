Judge Lewyn Scott Garrett to Speak at the Upcoming Estate Planning Seminars

Colombia, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- There is a rise in the number of deaths that occur in Baltimore where the decedent has passed away without a will. According to the Baltimore City Orphans' Court which oversee probate matters, it has been estimated that there are probably more than 50% of people that die without a will. In order to address this alarming issue, Baltimore City Orphans’ Court Chief Judge, Lewyn Scott Garrett, along with Associate Judges Michele Loewenthal and Stephan Fogleman will be speaking at a number of educational seminars on wills and estates being held throughout the month for the benefit of senior citizens.



Although the issue of deaths without wills was certainly on the rise, what motivated the Judges to host the free seminars focused toward senior citizens, was the overwhelming number of cases that are heard in their court over disputes from the heirs of the decedent. Many seniors believe they don’t have anything of value so they think they don’t need a will. However if they were to sit down and take actual inventory of their assets they might be surprised.



“One of the most common issues we encounter on the bench is when the decedent did not have a will. It can be a very painful reality for surviving family members that believed their loved one meant to leave something for them but because they didn’t have a will the estate must go through probate. We are holding these seminars to educate people, particularly seniors on how they can prevent that,” said Chief Judge Lewyn Scott Garrett.



The Probate Judges want to take the seminars out to the seniors to let them know the importance of having a will. n the seminars, the Judges will discuss with seniors the benefits of planning an estate and preparing a last will and testament.



About Judge Lewyn Scott Garrett

Judge Lewyn Scott Garrett, who was recently featured on SmallBusinessTrendsetters.com, has been serving as a Judge in the Orphans’ Court since November, 1995 and was recently appointed to the position of Chief Judge. He earned his B.A. as well as his Master’s degree in Policy Sciences from the University of Maryland Baltimore County. A Juris Doctorate holder from the University of Maryland Law School, and in 1978 was sworn in as a full-fledged attorney at the young age of 22. Judge Garrett has been actively practicing law for more than 36 years now. The extensive knowledge and skills he has about law, is considered as a great asset to the Orphans’ Court.



Media Contact:

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Website: http://orphanscourtjudges2014.com/calendar/

Phone: 410-914-7653