Judgment Recovery Institute Celebrates by Giving Cash to First 25 New Students

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- The Judgment Recovery Institute (JRI) is approaching its fourth anniversary and is celebrating by providing a $200 grant to every new student who enrolls before April 1st (up to 25 new students).



The Judgment Recovery Institute is pleased to be able to repeat this offer again in celebration of the success in 2012 and excitement that 2013 holds for each of our current students, graduates and new students of 2013. Our generous sponsor of 2012 and has again agreed to donate $5,000 towards tuition fees of new students. In an effort to assist as many new students as possible, this pledged donation would be distributed into twenty-five $200 grants.



The startup phase of any new business is a trying time. Front end expenses can be both burdensome and a legitimate source of worry and concern. The Judgment Recovery Institute believes that being a good partner in your success means helping our students out in even more ways than state of the art instruction. Fantastic limited time offers to help defray the cost of getting started in the judgment recovery business is just one way to go the extra mile for the new JRI students.



About The Judgment Recovery Institute

The Judgment Recovery Institute is the leader in online instruction for entrepreneurs engaged in the business of debt buying and judgment recovery.



The Judgment Recovery Institute has helped hundreds of students learn, understand, and apply the essential tools necessary to succeed in the judgment recovery industry. The Institute has pioneered many advances to help students, actually independent business owners, move forward with their business endeavors. The virtual campus environment along with access to live and online coaching instructors allow students to make money at the same time, they learn new skills to help them prosper in the judgment recovery industry. The program allows access to a network of professionals and professional services that are indispensable for success.



For more information about the Judgment Recovery Institute, visit www.jrinstitute.com or call 877-2JR-PROS.



