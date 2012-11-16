Judie Keys, CCH, Helps Victims of Emotional Abuse Move Forward with Life

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Emotional abuse has reached epidemic proportions, according to most experts. This type of abuse often goes unrecognized as it doesn't leave physical scars. Sadly though, this is a very serious form of domestic violence and victims describe it as incredibly destructive and painful. Many don't recognize or identify it and very little is done in terms of prevention. According to Judie Keys, CCH, the time has come for victims to heal from the abuse and become empowered again.



"When a person feels small, which is the goal of the abuser, Hypnosis San Diego can be of great help," Ms. Keys explains. "Negative energy and limitations are released and the body heals negative thoughts. These thoughts create stress in the body and result in pain and tension. Anxiety and depression may be eased with proper use of hypnosis and phobias and fears eliminated. Move forward with life, free of the pain and suffering caused by the emotional abuse. Doing so removes the power the abuser has held for too long."



During Hypnotherapy San Diego, clients learn to cancel out negative self-talk while replacing it with positive affirmations. No matter what a person says to him or herself, the subconscious takes it as truth. This happens even when the self talk is completely wrong. "Clients learn the power of words and how they can be of help or a hindrance. When negative thinking is eliminated, time is freed up to focus on more positive things. A Hypnotherapist San Diego helps clients discover obstacles in the path to a full and happy life and shows the clients how to overcome these obstacles once and for all," Ms. Keys explains.



Anyone who feels trapped, disrespected or mistreated can benefit from hypnotherapy. The same is true of those who feel shame and guilt or experience anger on a regular basis. Painful memories and nightmares become a thing of the past with the help of therapy, Ms. Keys goes on to say. "Clients learn to avoid situations which may trigger upsetting recollections and how to stop startling so easily. Intense fear becomes a thing of the past and tasks become easier to complete. Anyone who has been a victim of emotional abuse understands the toll it takes on the human body. Symptoms vary greatly by person and hypnotherapy can be of great help clients to reach their maximum potential."



About Judie Keys CCH

Judie Keys spent many years in an abusive relationship without even realizing it. It wasn't until her mid-forties when she went to see a hypnotherapist to quit smoking that she discovered this. The therapist said she had a talent for helping others and suggested Ms. Keys look into becoming a therapist. Ms. Keys majored in Psychology with a concentration in substance abuse. Upon completion of her degree, she completed 750 internship hours of hypnosis and neurolinguistic training with Dianne Ruth, Ph.D. Her life experiences and her understanding of emotional abuse and how it affects victims serves her well in her everyday work.