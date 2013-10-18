Judy Zeder of the Zeder Team Featured on CNN Money

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Judy Zeder of The Zeder Team, a leading South Florida real estate group, was recently featured on CNN Money, in which she narrated a video tour of the prestigious Chateau Artisan estate, located on 25791 SW 167 Ave in the Redlands. The video can be seen on the homepage of Money.CNN.com, where it has already attracted several views and shares.



Judy Zeder’s appearance on the reputable program testifies to her prominence as a real estate expert, as few other realtors have been selected for such a prestigious task. Throughout the professionally-produced video, she demonstrated intimate knowledge of the property’s history, features, design, and other characteristics. The video solidifies The Zeder Team’s already esteemed position in South Florida real estate, and will likely lead to further visibility of the group.



The Zeder Team had previously been featured in other media outlets as well, including the Miami Herald and the Wall Street Journal. The group had also published an article on their official blog, located at AllMiamiRealEstate.com, describing the Chateau Artisan:



“This single-family home is a masterpiece of design, bearing the striking appearance of an elegant European castle. This one-of-a-kind home utilizes only the highest-grade materials and furnishings on the market. Occupying an astounding 14 acres of land, it’s surrounded by a private lake, regal gardens, and a grand scale wrought iron gated entryway. As you approach this property, you’ll note the mammoth wooden privacy gates, long tree-lined driveway with an enormous obelisk focal point, and vast lawns. Inside this 3 story palatial estate you’ll find 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 half-bathrooms, and an astounding 19,222 square feet of living space. Enjoy such amenities as a sprawling kitchen, full-house generator, separate boat house, barbecue gazebo, massive koi pond, and much more. There’s simply nothing else like in the world, especially for the reasonable price of $12,800,000.”



The Zeder Team has won numerous awards and recognitions for its consistently high performance in real estate sales. The group is widely cited as a leading source in Miami and Coral Gables Real Estate, specializing in some of the most expensive properties in the region.