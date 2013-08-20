Juego Studio - An ISO-9001:2008 Certified Game Development Company

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Mobile game development domain is a vast market with huge potential of expansion and business scalability. A large portion of the huge mobile game and app development base is still lying untouched and unexplored. A recent IDC report on Mobile gaming shows that worldwide mobile and portable game software revenue will hit $15 Billion in 2014. Primed to take advantage of this growth, Juego Studio emerges as a unique game development company that has established its strongholds in core smartphone platforms and latest mobile technologies by creating breakthrough games which enthrall mobile gamers, all across the globe.



An ISO - 9001:2008 Certified Game Development Company



A pioneer in the domain of interactive entertainment on various mobile platforms, Juego Studio is now an ISO-9001:2008 certified game development company .Juego Studio forayed in to the highly competitive and ever-growing mobile apps and games market quite early itself and has now become a trendsetter with its addictive and entertaining games among a broad base of users, spanning a wide range of genres, demographics and geographies. With a vision of designing and developing rich, deeply immersive games, the leading game developer based in Bangalore is dedicated to deliver fun, engaging and irresistible mobile game experience for a global audience.



With the meteoric rise in the use of smartphhones and tablets, the demand for high quality iPhone, Android and iPad games also soared up. Emphasizing on creativity and innovation, Juego Studio has successfully created a strong forte in developing mobile games and applications with unparalleled quality , spanning over a myriad platforms like iOS, Android, and on social networking platforms. Even with a short span of time, the company has established its name in the domains of Android game development, iPhone Game Development and iPad game development by delivering cross platform mobile apps and gaming solutions in various game genres. Juego Studio has also stamped its signature in the growing markets of social networks by venturing in to Facebook game development and app development.



Technology Expertise



With a potent team of mobile game developers and design engineers who are able to plan, design and implement addictive game mechanics into their mobile game productions, Juego Studio stands apart in designing and developing unique solutions for any mobile game developing entrepreneurs. The professional game development team of Juego Studio is equipped with rich experience and strong knowledge base in latest technologies like Cocos2d, Cocos2d-X, OpenGL/ES, Unity 3D and Corona. Having launched many fun and addictive games in the mobile market like Lost Monsters, Blast Angle, Zerg invasion, Juego Studio temps up to be the perfect partner in the domain of mobile game development.



About Juego Studio

A premier mobile games developer and publisher based in Bangalore, the IT hub of India, Juego Studio has quickly became the leading provider of high performance mobile gaming solutions across Android, iOS and Facebook platforms. Being a truly global company, Juego Studio is having esteemed, happy and smiling clients all across UK and USA and still growing.



Contact:

Juego Studio Private Limited

Vinay Arcade, No.50, 2nd Floor,

K H Road, Santhi Nagar,

Bangalore 560 027, India

Phone - +91 80 3044 9797

Email - info@juegostudio.com

Website - http://www.juegostudio.com



Video - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oF5HNYYJKiA