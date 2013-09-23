Juego Studio Now a Leading 3D Game Development Company

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Juego Studio, a world class mobile game development company, is now all-set to deliver unique and engaging gaming experience with its finest 3D game development capabilities. The casual mobile game development scenario is brimming with passionate gamers who hunt for highly innovative and immersive 3d games to quench their gaming adventure thirst. Most of the gamers are seeking great user experience and performance that is offered in native gaming.3D graphics in mobile games enhances realism by adrenaline pumping gameplay strategy and real life characters which are difficult to achieve using 2D graphics alone. The 3D mobile game market has overpowered the 2D gaming industry with its soaring popularity and other technical features.



The company which has already stamped its successful signature in the domain of mobile gaming solutions over various popular platforms like iOS, Android, Windows and web, is keen to take the gaming experience to the next level by extending it to 3D graphics and gaming. Pushing their limits upon unity 3D game development, the creative team at Juego Studio flawlessly develops flexible 3D models, textures and lighting, and complete complex rigs and animation that bring additional depth and detail to the game’s characters and environments.



Apart from designing and developing cross platform 3D game titles, Juego Studio also specializes in iPhone Game Development, iPad Game Development, Android Game Development, and Facebook Game Development, unlocking the door of great mobile game development opportunities for its esteemed clients. The digital artists of Juego studio are equipped with rich experience and strong knowledge base to leverage the 3D capabilities and characteristics in to the world of new generation mobile games. The company focuses on creating enticing 3D characters and environments in different 3D mobile gaming engines like Unity 3D, Maya etc that will distinguish their games from the highly competitive mobile gaming market.



The 3d game development experts at Juego studio combine their experience and creativity to develop and build high performance game flow by sticking to industry standards and best tools available for 3D mobile game development. The company is already having hit game titles to its credit like Lost Monsters, Blast Angle, Zerg invasion, and various other projects in pipeline. With its potential in the mobile gaming industry to deliver strategic cross platform solutions, Juego studio really towers the domain of world class mobile game development.



About Juego Studio

Juego Studio is a world class mobile game development company specializing in creating innovative, engaging and high performing 2D and 3D mobile games across popular mobile platforms like iOS, Android and Windows.



Contact:

Juego Studio Private Limited

Vinay Arcade, No.50, 2nd Floor,

K H Road, Santhi Nagar,

Bangalore 560 027, India

Phone - +91 80 6565 3369

Email - info@juegostudio.com

Website - http://www.juegostudio.com