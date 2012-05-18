JuegosDe Friv.co Launches Exciting Online Gaming Site

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- As the technology mankind has developed has continued to evolve exponentially, so too have the games played by mankind. In recent years, the online games industry has been nothing short of prolific. The onset of flash games, many of which were programmed by early developers in their spare time, saw imitations of classics like pong and pac-man. It wasn’t long before the games grew into a genre in their own right.



These so-called “friv” games (short for frivolous) are now a popular way to spend free time or steal away a few minutes in the busy office environment or on lunch breaks. The games often have simple keyboard or mouse based controls are play much like early console games.



Juegos de Friv is a new website launched to collate the very best juegos friv (frivolous games, in Spanish) on the net, making them easily accessible to eager gamers.



The site boasts a colorful and easy to navigate design, with the main menu delineating the games by their genre: action, adventure, arcade, fighter, puzzler, shooter, skill or strategy.



The site racks up thumbnails of the most popular games which can be hovered over for a title or clicked upon for a detailed description as well as the game itself loading right inside the window. Games like Pizza Louie, Fatal Hunt and Haunt The House are all represented, making it easier than ever to find classics and new discoveries alike.



The site also has a tag cloud that allows users to see what genres of game are trending, as well as a list of the categories and a newsreel of the latest games to be shared on the website, allowing those users hungry for new experiences to find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.



The site’s founder spoke to us about his idea, “It doesn’t really matter what language you speak when you play these games, the controls are simple and the stories are told visually, so it’s clear what you have to do and how to do it. Both the Spanish and English speaking markets are huge consumers of these kinds of games, and we want to cater to everyone, bringing the latest and best games together in one place.”



About Juegos de Friv

Juegos de Friv is a new Online Gaming website offering the greatest selection of friv games online. For more information please visit: http://www.juegosdefriv.co