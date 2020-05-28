Juergen Weichert and Kimberli Lewis Discuss Tracing and Tracking Apps During a Pandemic in the Age of Privacy

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- In this episode of Leadership Beyond Borders with Kimberli Lewis, Juergen Weichert, CRO of Munich based ad tech company Usercentrics, talks about the use of tracking and tracing apps in the wake of the corona crisis and why the crucial question is how the data is being stored. Furthermore, he discusses the concept of Consent Management Platforms and explains how website and app operators can keep their Opt-in rates high whilst being legally compliant. Finally, he offers a glimpse of what the future holds for Consent and Preference Management and what website and app operators can do to be prepared.



The episode will be aired on June 16th at 3:00 PM (Pacific Time) on Voice America Business Channel. The episode will be available to stream on the Voice America website immediately after the initial airing. Archives for Leadership Beyond Borders can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2671/leadership-beyond-borders



Juergen Weichert is the CRO of Usercentrics and has more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and business development. As CRO, the former Head of Strategic Partner Development DACH at Google, is responsible for sales, strategic partnerships and the development of new markets.



Lewis, who also runs Global Business Therapy, engages Weichert on a topic that did not exist three months ago in our everyday lives. Not only is online tracking to be used for virus tracing new, but it propelled the argument of privacy in the name of global health to the forefront of the conversation. Although there are no easy answers, the discussion presents both sides of the equation and takes a glimpse into where this may go in the future.



Leadership Beyond Borders is a podcast addressing globalization, digital transition and leadership. Issues discussed ranged from artificial intelligence, digital transitions and data protection regulations to various leadership issues like gender balance or business values and ethics. It is hosted by Kimberli Lewis in cooperation with The SIINDA Academy, one of Europe's fastest growing non-profit digital marketing and local search associations. You can learn more about SIINDA under https://www.siinda.org.



Furthermore, a complementary on-demand webinar on tracking apps and privacy can be found at https://usercentrics.com/resources/tracking-apps-privacy-in-the-wake-of-the-corona-virus/



About Usercentrics

Compliance & Marketing in Harmony Usercentrics is a leading Consent Management Platform (CMP). The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution enables advertisers, publishers, agencies and technology providers to obtain, manage and document the consent of their website visitors to process the data of different web technologies. The Usercentrics software is easy to implement, fully customizable and allows websites to be fully compliant with GDPR and ePrivacy regulations. The IAB-certified CMP offers an intuitive user interface, real-time monitoring, various options for Opt-in A/B-Testing, as well as other optimization tools. The Munich tech company was founded in 2017 and currently manages several million consents per minute. Their customer base consists of SME's to Fortune500 companies within a multitude of different industries. For more information please visit https://usercentrics.com/.



About Leadership Beyond Borders

Leadership Beyond Borders looks at the impact constant change is having on our organizations and how these changes affect the kind of leadership we need to drive long-term success in today's global economy. We explore the opportunities and challenges diverse and virtual organizations bring and what kind of leadership skills and values are needed today to ensure employee engagement, retention and ultimately great company performance. We talk about everything from gender balance to generational and cultural business values that may impact your position or your organization. We provoke you, and help you think beyond borders! Our guests include international leadership experts from around the globe. If you are in a leadership position or aspire to be in one - regardless if your business is international or local - we will help you become aware of today's leadership opportunities and challenges and we will make sure you take away something useful for yourself and your business.



