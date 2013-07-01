Juggling Chainsaws, a Moving Novel About Grief by Andrew Maksymowicz, Is Now Available at Amazon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Andrew Maksymowicz, a motivational speaker and founder of the charity Too Much Too Soon Foundation, has just released his first-ever non-fiction book titled “Juggling Chainsaws.” In his newly-published book, Andrew explains how losing both of his parents to cancer—his father passed away in 2005 and his mother in 2012—not only started him on a spiritual journey of grieving and loss, but also helped him discover the path that he needs to travel in life.



As he was grieving the death of his parents, Andrew realized that countless other people were also struggling with a loss of a loved one. In an effort to help them cope, he decided to write Juggling Chainsaws as a way to share what he’s learned about grief during the past nine years.



In the short time Andrew’s inspirational and heart-felt book has been on the market, it is already receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. One review, which is posted on the Juggling Chainsaws website, notes that the book is “not only incredibly moving, but painfully honest.” Another review points out that in his quest to describe what he has experienced and felt since his parents’ deaths, Andrew does not hold back—sharing with readers every emotion he has experienced during his 27 years of life. Yet another reviewer noted that unlike some other books about death and grief that often dwell on sad and unhappy topics, Andrew’s book contains some moments of levity and humor.



Andrew also regularly reveals his thoughts and feelings about life, death and other subjects in a blog on his Too Much Too Soon website. In one post, he explains how he learned through personal experience that focusing on being negative will prevent people from seeing the good things in life.



“Looking objectively at life, especially when it does seem to favor others at times is hard to do,” Andrew wrote in the blog, adding that it can even be annoying to try to always see both sides of a situation.



“But I do promise, if you start to look at the world in terms of good and bad, rather than positive and negative, that will be a positive change, which is good.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Andrew and his new book are welcome to visit his Too Much Too Soon website; there, they can read through his blog and, if they wish, click on a link that will take them to his page on Amazon. To get the latest information and updates about Andrew, people may also “Like” Too Much Too Soon on Facebook.



About Andrew Maksymowicz

