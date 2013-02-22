Juggling Inferno Fire Performers - Under New Management

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Juggling Inferno, a company that offers top-notch fire performers and shows at a variety of events across the UK as well as internationally, is now under new management. Tim Marston, the company’s founder member, has moved on to new projects and responsibilities. In his place, Gwen Hales took over as managing director of the company.



Since the company first opened for business, it has developed a well-deserved reputation for its wide variety of fire shows. Gwen and her talented group of fire performers can be booked to perform at private parties, festivals, corporate functions, firework displays, sporting events, weddings and many other occasions. Audiences sit spellbound as the fire entertainers perform awe-inspiring feats such as solo fire shows and much more.



“As professional fire performers for hire we are willing to deliver our fire shows wherever you want in the UK and worldwide,” the company writes on its website, adding that if clients are unable to have fire performers at their event, the company’s jugglers and glow performers can still dazzle the audience with their “dynamic displays of high-tech, multi-coloured, glow juggling.”



One of the most famous fire entertainment programs that is available from Juggling Inferno is called the Pyromania solo fire performance. The show features one of the world’s most skilled fire performers delivering an amazing solo show of huge proportions. Another popular choice is the choreographed group fire show that features a variety of world class performers risking life and limb to entertain the audience.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Juggling Inferno is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can watch a breathtaking video that clearly shows how Juggling Inferno performances keep people amazed and entertained. In addition, visitors to the site can read about the various types of fire performances and flame-free entertainment options that are available.



As customer testimonials on the website make clear, clients who work with Juggling Inferno will not be disappointed with the quality of the entertainment.



“The fire shows were brilliant,” wrote Mark Smith, Director of Tourism, Bournemouth Council.



“The fire performers appealed to all ages and worked like a magnet drawing large crowds who could have watched all night!”



About Juggling Inferno

Juggling Inferno Fire Performers deliver world class fire shows at corporate events, weddings, private parties and festivals all over the UK and internationally. For more information, please visit http://www.jugglinginferno.com/video.asp