Juggling Success and Addiction with Landmark Recovery Radio on VoiceAmerica

In this episode we are joined by Lin Sternlicht and Aaron Sternlicht. Lin and Aaron start the discussion on their private practice in New York where they help prominent NY residents who struggle with substance use. They also talk about what they consider a "high functioning" alcoholic and why it is important for them to seek help even if they can complete their normal day-to-day tasks. Next, Katherine Middleton joins us to talk about the trauma that addiction has brought to veterans and their loved ones. Visit https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2716/landmark-recovery-radio">Landmark Recoery Radio to learn more on these topics.



About Lin Sternlicht

Lin attended Columbia University where she graduated from clinical psychology and mental health counseling. She continued her studies by becoming certified in Neurolinguistic Programming and Ericksonian Hypnosis. Lin also exceeds in behavioral therapy, family systems theory, and mindfulness techniques. Lin has also helped those going through crisis intervention, conflict resolution, divorce, and more.



About Aaron Sternlicht

Aaron received his master's degree in mental health counseling from Pace University. He specializes in helping individuals facing legal issues due to drugs or alcohol such as DUI's and DWI's. Aaron knows several evidence-based approaches and is especially good at motivational interviewing, person-centered therapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy. He has a strong belief in the 12-step recovery program called SMART Recovery but also knows several other alternative approaches to lifelong recovery.



About Katherine Middleton

Katherine Middleton serves as a therapist and a licensed clinical social worker. She has a private practice called Lionheart Trauma Support Services which takes place in Lexington, Kentucky. Within her private practice she focuses on impact trauma and addiction for veterans and their loved ones. Katherine also spends her time providing support to a local human trafficking agency. She also serves as a team member for the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Board.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504- 8545 or visit www.landmarkrecovery.com.



