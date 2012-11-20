Juice Connection Provides a Healthier Alternative to Your Morning Cup of Coffee

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Juice Connection, is a well-respected juice manufacturer; however it is not your typical juice supplier. Juice Connection provides great tasting alternative juice products which have tremendous health benefits and can help a person get their day started without the negative side effects of caffeine or the harmful chemicals created in the roasting process of coffee beans. The juice manufacturing process used helps to preserve freshness, taste and the nutritional value of the juice without freezing, adding flavor packs or harmful preservatives.



The juice contains live enzymes, phytonutrients, proteins and synergistic blends of other important nutrients that work in tandem to promote health. Unlike frozen juices or artificially flavored juices, the sugars found inside are healthy sugars that naturally boost energy levels without over-stimulating blood sugar levels. Juice Connection sets itself apart from typical juice manufacturers by supplying fresh juice from some of the most nutritious fruits and vegetables found in nature.



Pomegranates for example are considered by many to be a super food and is quickly gaining favor in health circles for its nutritional value as an antioxidant-rich fruit. Loaded with nutrition, Pomegranates are abundant in vitamin C, potassium, and pantothenic acid (B5). Pomegranate is rich in anti-oxidant phytonutrient polyphenols such as tannins & flavonoids. The most abundant polyphenols in pomegranates are ellagitannins, punicalagins, catechins, gallocatechins, and anthocyanins. These nutrients have incredible power to destroy damaging free-radicals.



Research has lead many to believe that pomegranate can lower harmful cholesterol levels, improve blood flow to the heart, reduce thickening of arteries that supply blood to the brain, and lower blood pressure. Pomegranates have also been known to help in the prevention of degenerative and inflammatory based diseases like cancer, heart disease, & arthritis.



Juice Connection offers a full line of juice products in addition to Pomegranate juice, including Noni Juice, Cactus Juice, Aloe Vera Juice, and many other traditional juices as well. To protect the tremendous health benefits of the fresh juice, Juice Connection uses a process called Flash Pasteurization.



The pasteurizations process takes about 15 to 20 seconds. Immediately after we send the juice to be cooled to a 38/o degrees. This process of quick heating and cooling assures that the nutrition in the juice is not destroyed. The old fashion pasteurization was to cook the juice for a few minutes whereby the nutrition’s are basically destroyed and the final product was just a “Belly Wash “as they say,



About Juice Connection’s factory

Juice Connection’s factory is located in the Los Angeles Produce Market, which is the largest produce market in the western United States. Buyers select fresh fruits and vegetables on a daily basis. Quality is a primary concern in their selection. Once purchased, the raw produce gets inspected and sorted again. If a second quality control inspection reveals any spoiled items that have slipped through the cracks they are discarded. After being sorted, the raw produce is washed and sanitized. Then the raw produce is sent to the juice extractors.



The Juice Connection specializes in supplying top hotel and restaurant chains throughout the country. They also sell direct to the consumer through their website http://www.JuiceConnection.com



