Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Juice in Egypt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Juice in Egypt has always targeted mainly females and children, however, recently players have realised that there is an untapped market for male consumers too. The young male generation have been witnessed to hang around kiosks close to their homes to kill the curfew hours and manage their spending more by substituting going out to coffee shops by hanging out with friends at such places. Since buying juice in Egypt is considered to be a spontaneous decision, players have come to realise that focusing on kiosks as a selling channel would help reach a new target group, being "Males", and accordingly, a focus has been put on it as a successful selling channel. This led to an increase in sales, due to the frequency of the hang outs and the need to consume more than one drink over the course of an evening.
Competitive Landscape
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Al Sakr for Food Industries with its brand Twist saw the highest value and volume growth in 2013. The reason behind that is the company's focus on providing low priced products targeting lower-income consumers who do not care much about quality, benefiting from the decrease in consumers' spending ability given the economic difficulties within the country.
Industry Prospects
Juice is expected to display a total volume CAGR of 9% within the forecast period compared to a volume CAGR of 6% over the review period. That projected improvement in volume sales is attributed to the expected new launches for new brands from big companies, like Lamar by Talaat Mostafa Group, Tropicana by Beyti and Danone's expectation of penetrating the juice market during the forecast period. Juice in Egypt has shown room for growth, even with political and economic instabilities, showing volume growth of 7% and 9%, respectively, during difficult years like 2012 and 2013 and accordingly, with the expected stability in the country, juice is projected to grow even more within the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Egypt with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Egypt, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Egypt market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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