New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Juice began to recover from the decline experienced in 2012. The category was strongly affected by poor weather in the summer and price increases in 2012. As Estonians continued to be faced with higher expenditures on housing, energy, food and other areas, they failed to increase their consumption of juice even though the weather was better in the summer of 2013. Although products with lower juice content and lower prices gained strong support in previous years, Estonians have begun to acknowledge the quality of juice and consider the juice content. Nevertheless, as juice is perceived to be healthier than some other soft drinks categories, such as carbonates, energy drinks, RTD tea and concentrates, juice is occasionally consumed by a large number of Estonians. The Estonian government has banned the addition of sugars to juice since the end of October 2013 in accordance with the European Union directive. The aim of this action was to make the juice category healthier for consumers. However, it should be noted that products which had already been produced or were in the market can be sold until the end of April 2015.
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Competitive Landscape
A Le Coq continued to lead sales within juice in Estonia, accounting for a retail value share of 40% in 2013. The domestic player operated in a manner which reflected the fluctuating preferences of Estonian consumers and provided products in various price and flavour ranges. A Le Coq's Aura, Aura Fresh, Aura Active and Limpa, in 100% juice, nectars (25-99% juice) and juice drinks (up to 24% juice) have been favoured by Estonians for over a decade. In addition, the company has been one of the leading innovators within juice. With a strong position in retail, A Le Coq's juice also leads sales in foodservice outlets.
Industry Prospects
Sales of juice are expected to remain rather stable over the forecast period as the category is quite saturated. Consumers are not expected to increase their purchases of juice as consumer disposable incomes are not projected to grow remarkably. Companies are expected to continue promoting and launching new products and this will help to boost sales. Some impact may come from the EU directive, which has banned juice containing added sugar since 2015. In addition, Estonians will continue preparing juices and smoothies for themselves.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Estonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
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