"Juice in Russia - a Snapshot (2013)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Mintel, "Juice in Russia - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Juice in Russia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers all ambient and chilled liquid and frozen sales of fruit and vegetable pure juices, nectars, juice drinks and carbonated fruit juices i.e. which consumers can drink without adding water or frozen juice products which are reconstituted. It excludes syrups, cordial and squashes where consumers must add water. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade) sales. Market size for Juice in Russia is given in RUB and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Juice Market in India 2013
- Global Juice Report 2013
- Juice in the UK - a Snapshot (2012)
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC
- Global Planned LNG Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017
- Global Refining Industry Outlook, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Refineries to 2017
- Global Planned Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Terminals to 2017
- Expected Change in Sustainability Budgets in 2013 in the Global Construction Industry: Survey Snapshot