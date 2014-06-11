New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Juice in Uruguay"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The last three years of the review period saw an important number of companies, both domestic and international, launching new products across the different juice categories, sensing the significance and feeding the trend towards consuming healthier products.
Competitive Landscape
Cooperativa Nacional de Productores de Leche (Conaprole) maintained the lead in off-trade sales of juice with a 33% value share in 2013. This dairy giant continues to be one of the most trusted in the country and bases its success in the juice segment on the weight of its Conaprole brand, which appears in all its products in different categories. The company steadily lost value share over the review period (down from 52% in 2008) as new brands appeared on the market and consumers' loyalty to the Conaprole brand no longer as firm as it was in the past. Frigorifico Modelo, meanwhile, remains in second place, steadily increasing its share to the current 28% but surpassing Conaprole in off-trade volume in 2013 and clearly leading 100% juice sales.
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Industry Prospects
It is foreseen that with Montevideo Refrescos and Fort Masis (Groupe Danone), which are heavyweights on the soft drinks market, and other companies having entered different juice categories in the last part of the review period, companies that are already established will be facing fierce competition in every segment, which will be reflected in a slow evolution of unit prices.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Uruguay with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Uruguay, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Uruguay market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Uruguay?
- What are the major brands in Uruguay?
- What are the flavour trends in fruit juice and vegetable juice?
- What is the market share of smoothies in the 100% juice sector? Have there been any new product launches in the last year?
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