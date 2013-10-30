"Juice Market in India 2013" Published

New Beverages market report from Netscribes: "Juice Market in India 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Juice Market in India 2013 depicts the current status of the juice market in India. Fruit beverages can be categorized into juices, drinks and nectars based on the pulp content. In recent years, Indians have displayed a marked preference for juices over carbonated drinks. This can be partly attributed to a negative publicity campaign against soft drink manufacturers regarding the ingredients found in their products. While non-packaged fruit juices are already popular in India, it is the packaged fruit juice segment that has witnessed tremendous growth of late. People consider packaged fruit juices to be more hygienic than non-packaged ones as the former are available in sealed packs. While it is a fact that packaged fruit juices are costlier than non-packaged ones, this is unlikely to pose a major challenge for the juice manufacturers, given that the disposable income in the hands of Indian consumers has almost doubled since 1985. Some of the major challenges faced by juice manufacturers in India include the reluctant attitude displayed by local farmers towards fruit farming, current volatility in prices of fruits and the lack of storage facilities for fruit based products.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dabur India Ltd., Tai Industries Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Foods and Inns Ltd., Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd., Hershey India Pvt. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd., Keventer Agro Ltd., Coca-Cola India Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Foods Ltd., Manpasand Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Cavin Kare Pvt. Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
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