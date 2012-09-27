Juice (Retail) in Finland - a Snapshot (2012) - New Market Research Report

New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Juice (retail) in Finland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers packaged fruit and vegetable pure juices, nectars, juice drinks i.e. which consumers can drink without adding water or frozen juice products which are reconstituted. It excludes powdered products. It includes carbonated fruit juices but excludes syrups, cordial and squashes where consumers must add water. Market size is based on sales through all retail channels (off trade) including direct to consumer. Market size for Juice (retail) in Finland is given in %, EUR, USD and litres with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Finland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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