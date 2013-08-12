JuiceMachine.org Lists Top 5 Best Juicers on the Market, Publishes Simply Healthy Juice Recipes

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- JuiceMachine.org, a website dedicated in reviewing latest juicers, providing various juice recipes and articles related to healthy juices, has recently published a Top 5 Best Juicers list. The list has been compiled by reviewing numerous juice machines available today including the newly launched juicers which are based on latest technology. The website has also gained immense attention for its interesting and insightful articles such as the ‘10 Healthiest Vegetable Juices’, ’10 Healthy Fruit Juices’, the newly published - ‘3 Simple Juice Recipes for Beginners’ and many more.



The authors of site, who themselves are avid juicers and innovators of many juice recipes, informed that the Top 5 Juicers list was created to guide the general public to buying only the best juicer available today. The list is accepted by many leading food critics, which is of no surprise as the authors of the site have been up to date on latest launches and have been consistently reviewing juicers and even using them. The authors informed that many aspects such as functionality, capability of extracting the most juice, inclusive accessories, motor power, longevity of the juice machine and affordability were compared of all juicers and finally a list was created.



Other than providing comprehensive reviews, the site is also a popular destination to search for juice recipes. Whether it is beginner juicing recipes or for more advanced juicers, the extensive database of recipes on the site offers unique, tasty and healthy beverages for all. Articles such as the ’10 Healthiest Vegetable Juices’ educate the visitors to the website on which vegetable juices are more nutritious and what are the benefits of consuming them. Simple recipes for all healthy vegetable juices are also published on the site. An exclusive morning juice recipe ideal for obtaining energy, nutrition and brain power to start the day off positively, has also received positive feedback from many of its latest daily consumers. The recipe of the morning juice and its benefits are given in the article titled ‘Wake Me Up and Detox: Morning Juice Recipe’.



The authors of the site, with the increasing popularity of the site, now frequently publish many juice recipes and interesting juicing content to further promote the consumption of juices and a healthy lifestyle.



About JuiceMachine.org

JuiceMachine.org is one of the leading websites that provides reviews of juicers, various juice recipes and other juice related articles. Through the online platform, http://juicemachine.org/, the extensive and comprehensive content on juices can be viewed. The website is known for offering insights on how to consume delicious and healthy juices, and for providing recipes that are simple yet result in exquisite beverages.



For more information about Juice Machines and Juice Recipes, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of juicemachine.org, please email to juicemachineorg@gmail.com.