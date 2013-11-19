Juices in the Netherlands - New Market Study Published

New Beverages research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Juices in the Netherlands industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Netherlands juices market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- The juices market consists of the retail sale of 100% fruit juice (from concentrate), 100% fruit juice (not from concentrate), nectar (30%-99% juice), fruit drinks (0-29% juice), and vegetable juice. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Dutch juices market had total revenues of $1,319.1m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 1.5% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 667.4 million liters in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 1.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,443.3m by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the juices market in the Netherlands
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the juices market in the Netherlands
Leading company profiles reveal details of key juices market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Netherlands juices market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Netherlands economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Netherlands juices market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Netherlands juices market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Netherlands juices market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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