Juicing Benefits Update: It's Time for Real Solutions on Juicing for Health (Simple Secrets Revealed)

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- You needn’t look far for information on juicing for health. Mike Griffin asks ((and so should you)): are you really getting the full story about juicing benefits? And if the mainstream media provides any clues, the answer is no. “It’s time we separate fact from fiction, and myths from truths about juicing. The real story here is that juicing has come out of the shadows and into the mainstream as a way to radically improve your health. All of this is explained in the new eBook, Power Juicing, The Ultimate Secret to a Vibrant and Healthy Life.



As proof, Mr. Griffin asks those who have chronic health conditions to consider these five areas before deciding on juice as the best way to improve your health and treat chronic conditions.



· The power of home-made juice compared to bottled juice...



· 3 little known, yet simple ways to take advantage of the power of juice...



· Secrets from experts that few people ever know about...



· 3 proven steps to understanding how juice can detoxify and cleanse your body...



· 2 simple keys (that are right in front of your eyes) to using juice to loose weight...



Mr. Griffin has written the new eBook that provides these answers and explains all of the benefits, provides recipes, and everything you need to begin juicing for health.



Mr. Griffin explains: “Many don't get the required amounts of fruits and vegetables in their diets for optimum health and often the reason is that they just don't like the taste and the bulk required is too much to eat. On the other hand if you juice these fruits and vegetables, you can drink all your requirements in as little as a single 8 oz, good tasting, glass and tap into the health benefits of juicing. Adding juicing to your diet is a way to enhance your health to levels you may not have thought possible. Juice can level out nagging health problems; it can help heal many chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, even cancer, not to mention the energy boost you will get.”



In Power Juicing:



· You’ll discover in just a few short minutes how to gain energy with juice...



· 6 time tested and proven strategies to lower your blood pressure with the power of juice...



· When to seek professional help when it comes to fasting with juice...



· 7 everyday but often overlooked tips and tricks for using juice to alleviate diabetes...



· A pennies on the dollar approach to seeking medical guidance for sciatic pain...



· How often to fast using juice...



· How to use the power of juice to alleviate asthma...



· The once famous but forgotten secret that instantly allows you to have an overall healthier lifestyle with the power of juice...



For valuable insights on juicing benefits and to learn how to purchase Power Juicing, view our free juicing video, go to http://www.ejuicingbenefits.org/book.html and get immediate access. There is no cost.



About Power Juicing

This site is here to educate about the power and health benefits of juicing.



An amazing aspect of Power Juicing is that it doesn't have to consume your life. Drinking even one glass of fresh juice daily adds vitality to your life in unbelievable dimensions.



Contact: Mike Griffin

Co name: Juicing Benefits

mike@ejuicingbenefits.com

Louisville, KY

http://www.ejuicingbenefits.org

812-987-2915