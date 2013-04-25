Juicing Machines New Website Provides Reviews of New and Popular Models

Renton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- A new juicing machine website is now providing numerous reviews on popular models, providing a comprehensive online resource buyers can use for research. The Best Juice Machines features instant access to “top picks”. Each review consists of a descriptive article about the machine and what it does. Standout features and the benefits of each model are included along the full range of specifications, pros and cons, and user ratings.



Customers are also provided with the price of the machine as listed on Amazon.com. Reviews for juicing machines are also organized according to brand, such as Breville, Omega, Champion, Green Star, Kuvings, and more. Also, specific sections cover centrifugal juicers and masticating juicers, so consumers can be directed quickly to the type of unit they are looking for.



The website is convenient for those familiar with the machines and those who aren’t. Informative articles cover the benefits of juicing, various applications, and the nutrients one can get out of the process, for example. The Juicer Buyer’s Guide introduces what juicing machines are and how they work. Readers also get an idea of how to choose one and what the different options on the market are. Tips on cleaning, pricing, and use are covered also.



Another highlight of the website is the Juicer Comparison Chart. Buyers are provided with a clear rundown of models; their wattage, type, and speed; plus capabilities, price, and links to reviews and shopping pages. The site is very simple and easy to navigate, yet features the right information to educate consumers who many not be at all familiar with juicing machines. Users can also search the site and sign up for a free e-book with recipes and low price notifications. For more information and to read insightful reviews, visit The Best Juice Machines.



