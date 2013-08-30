Juicing with the Omega Juicer, Speedy Publishing's New Cookbooks, Food & Wine Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Annie Deeter comes a great book published under the imprint Cooking Genius.



Juicing with the Omega Juicer - Nourish and Detox Your Body for Health and Vitality is a comprehensive guide to using your Omega Juicer for increased health and nutrition. Covering everything from different types of juicers, and the benefits of masticating juicers to sections on managing your juicing budget, setting a schedule, proper storage of fresh juices and more. This guide provides everything you need to know to be on your way to a successful juicing plan with your Omega juicer. The book includes an in-depth juicing ingredients reference section detailing the specific nutrient content and health benefits of some 50 juicing ingredients. There is even a section on newbie juicer mistakes as well as tips for care and maintenance of your juicer. Written in a light, humorous and conversational style, you will find this an easy and enjoyable read as you learn the tricks and techniques to master successful juicing.



About Annie Deeter

Annie Deeter is a professional researcher and writer. When one of her children introduced her to information about changes in the food industry over the last several decades, she began to do independent research into these changes and how they have affected the quality of food in America. What she discovered led her to make many changes in her shopping, selecting and preparing of foods for her family. She has a keen interest in healthy eating, juicing and growing food in her own organic gardens. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and enjoys frequent visits from her adult children for whom she still loves to cook.



Pick up a copy of Juicing with the Omega Juicer at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Juicing with the Omega Juicer at Apple iBookstore.Com https://itunes.apple.com/au/book/juicing-with-the-omega-juicer/id670684407

Juicing with the Omega Juicer at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628840629



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Juicing with the Omega Juicer * by Annie Deeter

Publication Date: April 21, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840629

Print ISBN: 9781628840612

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