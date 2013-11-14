Juju Band Announces the New Year Newborn Baby Contest

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- No purchase necessary to enter or win.



Eligiblity:



The contest is open to pregnant women and their families in the USA. Entrants must have internet access to enter competition. Any member of the family may enter including grandparents, parents, siblings, children and other relatives may enter the competition. Winners must appear in Juju Band Media.



Employees of Juju Band and their families may not enter the contest.



How To Enter:



You may enter by sending an email to jujubandbaby@gmail.com telling us what your favorite family traditions is to win the Juju Band Baby Shower Pack. No word count necessary.



The Juju Band Baby Shower Pack is the perfect gift for expectant parents at holiday time or for baby showers. Gift Set B contains: blanket, comforter, bib and baby band. The band is used for 2 different purposes. First, it is used on the newborn as a shield to protect the navel from constant contact of diapers and clothing. This helps reduce the likelihood of irritation and infection. Secondly, the Infant band helps to relieve colic and soothe fussy babies. The snug fit calms and comforts even the most finicky infants. Its design is simple and made to accommodate even the busiest of parents! Families from all cultures have discovered the benefits of Juju Band. Juju Band Baby products are made from the highest quality cotton materials in the U.S.A . Give the gift of tradition to your family or friends and try the Juju Band. Gift Set B retails at $53.00.



Deadline for Entry will be on December 15, 2013 at 11:00 PM Pacific Standard Time. Winner will be announced on January 1st, 2014.



Visit http://jujuband.com for details on Juju Band.