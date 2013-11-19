Julia Neiman Looks to Raise 25,000 via Indiegogo for Empowering Young Entrepreneurs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Julia Neiman of JuliaNeiman.com, Empowering Young Entrepreneurs and Group Home Consultants, a (501)(C)(3) nonprofit, is partnering with Rich German of RichGerman.com and Gen Why Project to create an army of trained volunteers nationwide to teach homeless youth to start a business as a means of getting off the streets and taking responsibility for their own economic self-sufficiency.



Julia Neiman is a top selling author, youth empowerment coach and founder/Executive Director of Group Home Consultants, a nonprofit that creates programs for foster and at-risk teens. She believes that their dreams matter and is passionate about guiding them to a path to make those dreams come true.



The Gen Why Project began when Rich German asked a simple yet perplexing question: Why are there over 1.6 million homeless children in the wealthiest country on the planet? Seeking answers, Rich wanted to shine light on this hidden reality and create real solutions for the children who have no voice. In addition to his charity work, Rich is a best-selling author and a highly sought-after business and lifestyle coach.



Julia’s mission is to end youth unemployment worldwide by creating a strong network of well-trained young entrepreneurs. Rich’s mission is to raise awareness and support for homeless and foster youth through: high-quality media, strategic partnerships, and grass-roots campaigns. We believe that by joining forces with our compatible missions we will have an enormously positive impact on the lives of countless at-risk and homeless teens.



This campaign is attempting to raise $25,000 in order to fund the first year of this program. The funds will meet the following needs:



Recruitment and training of volunteers, including providing training materials



Technical assistance to set up and maintain systems required to deliver the training



Hiring virtual assistants to run the back office portion of the program



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/empowering-young-entrepreneurs--2/x/947491