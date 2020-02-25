"Julieta Garcia," Luxury Automatic Diver Watch Brand, Now on Kickstarter!

Seville, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- A different kind of watch with a personal touch of style and design, Julieta Garcia is a new brand of automatic diver watches coming soon to wrists around the world. With detail and engineering marvel in every component, these premium automatic diver watches are the perfect accessory and fashion piece. Featuring internal Seiko Nh35-Ael mechanisms for the best possible automatic movements, watch wearers get the possible movement for the best price and value.



The Julieta Garcia, slated to originally retail for 260 euros, will come in four distinct styles. These styles include: Black, featuring brushed and polished stainless steel that radiates a clean, elegant look against the backdrop of black sand finished dial; Orange Silver, featuring polished and brushed silver slate with an orange sand finish; Gold Rose, featuring polished rose gold and an olive green bezel; and Silver Blue, featuring polished silver with a blue bezel and blue sand dial finish.



Each Julieta Garcia automatic diver watch is manufactured with an anti-glare coating to reduce reflection. Water resistant up to 200 meters, the stainless-steel components on each watch are polished with the finest techniques to ensure a smooth, durable finish that stands the test of time.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support manufacturing and distribution efforts for Julieta Garcia. The first watches are expected to be released in early March 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/julietagarcia200m/julieta-garcia-watches-200m



Supporters around the world can support Julieta Garcia by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €10. But for a pledge of €155 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including select Julieta Garcia automatic diver watches. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Julieta Garcia

Julieta Garcia is a new brand of premium automatic diver watches. Available in diverse styles and finishes, each watch showcases personal touches of style and design in every component. Beautiful timepiece, Julieta Garcia is committed to detail, style, and affordability.



